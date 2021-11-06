Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Judon gets $10K Week 1 fine rescinded after NFL review

By KYLE HIGHTOWER , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2021/11/06 02:06
New England Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon faces reporters before an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP...
New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon (9) celebrates after recovering a fumble on the last play of the game against the Houston Texans in an NFL ...

New England Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon faces reporters before an NFL football practice, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP...

New England Patriots linebacker Matt Judon (9) celebrates after recovering a fumble on the last play of the game against the Houston Texans in an NFL ...

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Patriots linebacker Matt Judon had to wait two months, but he received something rare this week: an about-face from the NFL.

The league rescinded a $10,300 fine assessed to Judon for a play during New England’s Week 1 loss to Miami. It was levied after he was called for an unnecessary roughness penalty following a scrum along the sideline at the end of a Patriots punt return.

Judon said at the time that he never got a clear explanation from the referee why he was flagged and planned to appeal. He received word this week that it was successful.

“I guess the good people at the NFL office seen fit that they should give me my money back and I agree with them,” Judon said. “Football is bang-bang and when you kind of get to slow it down where you can actually see it and you can step back and take a very long two-month look at it — they came out with a decision that I like.”

Judon has adapted well in his first season in New England after signing a four-year, $56 million deal — including $32 million guaranteed — this past offseason.

Through eight games, he has a team-high eight sacks to go along with 32 tackles and a fumble recovery.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-11-06 03:31 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
China plans to force Taiwan to negotiating table by 2027: Pentagon
China plans to force Taiwan to negotiating table by 2027: Pentagon
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Taiwan will not mandate COVID vaccinations: CECC
Taiwan will not mandate COVID vaccinations: CECC
Taiwan could reimpose ban on migrant workers from Dec. 14 - Feb. 14
Taiwan could reimpose ban on migrant workers from Dec. 14 - Feb. 14
'Shocking truth' behind Taiwan's High-Heel Church revealed
'Shocking truth' behind Taiwan's High-Heel Church revealed
Weibo post claims Taiwan's real estate would drop by 50% after Chinese invasion
Weibo post claims Taiwan's real estate would drop by 50% after Chinese invasion