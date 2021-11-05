Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Russian diplomat dead in Germany in 'tragic accident'

By Associated Press
2021/11/05 23:26
Russian diplomat dead in Germany in 'tragic accident'

BERLIN (AP) — A Russian diplomat has died in Berlin in what the Russian Embassy on Friday called a “tragic accident.”

It said the incident involving the embassy employee occurred on Oct. 19, but gave no details of what happened.

The Russian Embassy issued its statement after German news magazine Der Spiegel, which didn’t name sources, reported that the 35-year-old man had apparently fallen from an upper floor of the embassy building in central Berlin. It said police found his body outside the embassy and were unable to revive him.

Germany’s foreign ministry said Friday it was aware of the case but could not comment, citing privacy reasons. Berlin police and the public prosecutor’s office also declined to comment.

The Russian Embassy that “all the procedures related to repatriating the diplomat’s body … were promptly settled with responsible German law enforcement and medical authorities in accordance with current practices.”

Der Spiegel reported that the man had been listed as a second secretary at the Russian Embassy since 2019 but was allegedly thought by German security authorities to work for Russia’s FSB intelligence agency.

The embassy statement said that “we consider speculations which have appeared in a number of Western media in the light of this tragic event to be absolutely incorrect.”

Updated : 2021-11-06 01:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
China plans to force Taiwan to negotiating table by 2027: Pentagon
China plans to force Taiwan to negotiating table by 2027: Pentagon
Taiwan will not mandate COVID vaccinations: CECC
Taiwan will not mandate COVID vaccinations: CECC
Taiwan could reimpose ban on migrant workers from Dec. 14 - Feb. 14
Taiwan could reimpose ban on migrant workers from Dec. 14 - Feb. 14
'Shocking truth' behind Taiwan's High-Heel Church revealed
'Shocking truth' behind Taiwan's High-Heel Church revealed
Weibo post claims Taiwan's real estate would drop by 50% after Chinese invasion
Weibo post claims Taiwan's real estate would drop by 50% after Chinese invasion