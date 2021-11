Friday At Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy Paris Purse: €2,603,700 Surface: Hardcourt indoor PARIS (AP) _ Results Friday from Tennis Paris Masters at Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Quarterfinals

Hubert Hurkacz (7), Poland, def. James Duckworth, Australia, 6-2, 6-7 (4), 7-5.

Men's Doubles

Quarterfinals

Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Tim Puetz, Germany, def. Fabrice Martin, France, and Andreas Mies, Germany, 7-5, 7-5.