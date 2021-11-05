Lions reinforce Scotland for Australia test

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — All of its seven available British and Irish Lions were chosen by Scotland to face Australia in a rugby test at Murrayfield on Sunday.

Stuart Hogg returned as captain and was joined by fellow backs Ali Price, Finn Russell, Chris Harris and Duhan van der Merwe.

In the forwards, flanker Hamish Watson and prop Zander Fagerson continue from the side which beat Tonga 60-14 last weekend at Murrayfield.

It's the same starting XV which completed the Six Nations in March by beating France in Paris, apart from loosehead prop Pierre Schoeman earning a second cap after a side strain ruled out Rory Sutherland, likely for all of the autumn tests.

Nine of the XV met Tonga, which was played outside the test window and limited to local players.

After giving eight players their Scotland debut against Tonga, coach Gregor Townsend is offering two more the chance from the reserves; Sale hooker Ewan Ashman and Bath back-rower Josh Bayliss.

"While there were several positives to take from the win against Tonga, we face a very different opponent in Australia,” Townsend said.

"This is a great opportunity to test ourselves against an in-form side.”

Scotland: Stuart Hogg (captain), Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sam Johnson, Duhan van der Merwe, Finn Russell, Ali Price; Matt Fagerson, Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie, Grant Gilchrist, Sam Skinner, Zander Fagerson, George Turner, Pierre Schoeman. Reserves: Ewan Ashman, Jamie Bhatti, Oli Kebble, Jamie Hodgson, Josh Bayliss, George Horne, Adam Hastings, Kyle Steyn.

