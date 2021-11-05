Alexa
AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/11/05 22:09
All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 7 5 0 2 0 12 24 17
WB/Scranton 8 5 2 0 1 11 17 19
Hartford 8 5 2 1 0 11 21 15
Hershey 7 4 1 1 1 10 19 17
Bridgeport 8 3 3 0 2 8 20 23
Charlotte 7 3 3 1 0 7 21 22
Providence 7 2 3 1 1 6 15 24
Lehigh Valley 8 1 5 2 0 4 14 21
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Cleveland 8 4 1 1 2 11 24 22
Rochester 7 5 2 0 0 10 31 30
Syracuse 7 4 2 1 0 9 23 22
Laval 8 4 3 1 0 9 30 24
Utica 4 4 0 0 0 8 15 6
Toronto 7 4 3 0 0 8 21 24
Belleville 8 2 6 0 0 4 22 31
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 6 5 1 0 0 10 25 13
Iowa 6 4 2 0 0 8 21 14
Manitoba 7 4 3 0 0 8 20 19
Texas 8 3 5 0 0 6 18 20
Grand Rapids 7 2 4 0 1 5 18 22
Rockford 6 2 4 0 0 4 16 27
Milwaukee 5 1 4 0 0 2 13 20
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Ontario 8 7 0 0 1 15 32 17
Stockton 6 5 0 1 0 11 23 11
Bakersfield 7 4 3 0 0 8 20 20
Abbotsford 7 3 2 2 0 8 19 21
Henderson 7 3 3 1 0 7 21 23
Colorado 9 3 5 0 1 7 31 36
Tucson 6 3 3 0 0 6 16 18
San Jose 5 2 2 1 0 5 13 16
San Diego 5 1 4 0 0 2 14 23

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Bridgeport at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Iowa, 7 p.m.

Utica at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Providence at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Bakersfield at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Texas at San Jose, 4:15 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Rockford, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Laval at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Springfield at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Abbotsford at Stockton, 9 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Hershey, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago, 4 p.m.

Laval at Utica, 5 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Ontario, 6 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Updated : 2021-11-06 00:14 GMT+08:00

