All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA New England 22 4 7 73 65 40 Philadelphia 14 8 11 53 47 34 Nashville 12 4 17 53 54 32 New York City FC 14 11 8 50 55 35 Atlanta 12 9 12 48 43 36 Orlando City 12 9 12 48 48 48 New York 13 12 8 47 38 32 CF Montréal 12 11 10 46 46 42 D.C. United 13 15 5 44 53 53 Columbus 12 13 8 44 44 45 Inter Miami CF 11 17 5 38 35 53 Chicago 9 17 7 34 36 52 Toronto FC 6 17 10 28 38 63 Cincinnati 4 21 8 20 36 72

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 17 8 8 59 52 32 Sporting Kansas City 17 9 7 58 58 39 Colorado 16 7 10 58 46 33 Portland 16 13 4 52 53 52 Minnesota United 13 11 9 48 39 41 Vancouver 12 9 12 48 44 44 LA Galaxy 13 12 8 47 47 51 Real Salt Lake 13 14 6 45 54 54 Los Angeles FC 12 12 9 45 51 46 San Jose 10 13 10 40 45 53 FC Dallas 7 15 11 32 46 55 Austin FC 9 20 4 31 35 53 Houston 6 16 12 30 36 54

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday, October 30

New York City FC 3, Miami 1

San Jose 4, Real Salt Lake 3

New York 1, CF Montréal 0

Toronto FC 1, Atlanta 1, tie

Columbus 3, D.C. United 1

FC Dallas 2, Austin FC 1

Sunday, October 31

Minnesota 2, Sporting Kansas City 1

Colorado 1, Houston 0

Nashville 1, Orlando City 1, tie

Philadelphia 2, Cincinnati 0

Monday, November 1

LA Galaxy 1, Seattle 1, tie

Tuesday, November 2

Vancouver 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie

Wednesday, November 3

CF Montréal 2, Houston 0

Atlanta 0, New York 0, tie

Austin FC 3, Sporting Kansas City 1

Portland 3, Real Salt Lake 1

Sunday, November 7

Atlanta at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 3:30 p.m.

Miami at New England, 3:30 p.m.

New York at Nashville, 3:30 p.m.

Orlando City at CF Montréal, 3:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.

Austin FC at Portland, 6 p.m.

FC Dallas at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 6 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 6 p.m.