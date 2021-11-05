All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New England
|22
|4
|7
|73
|65
|40
|Philadelphia
|14
|8
|11
|53
|47
|34
|Nashville
|12
|4
|17
|53
|54
|32
|New York City FC
|14
|11
|8
|50
|55
|35
|Atlanta
|12
|9
|12
|48
|43
|36
|Orlando City
|12
|9
|12
|48
|48
|48
|New York
|13
|12
|8
|47
|38
|32
|CF Montréal
|12
|11
|10
|46
|46
|42
|D.C. United
|13
|15
|5
|44
|53
|53
|Columbus
|12
|13
|8
|44
|44
|45
|Inter Miami CF
|11
|17
|5
|38
|35
|53
|Chicago
|9
|17
|7
|34
|36
|52
|Toronto FC
|6
|17
|10
|28
|38
|63
|Cincinnati
|4
|21
|8
|20
|36
|72
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|17
|8
|8
|59
|52
|32
|Sporting Kansas City
|17
|9
|7
|58
|58
|39
|Colorado
|16
|7
|10
|58
|46
|33
|Portland
|16
|13
|4
|52
|53
|52
|Minnesota United
|13
|11
|9
|48
|39
|41
|Vancouver
|12
|9
|12
|48
|44
|44
|LA Galaxy
|13
|12
|8
|47
|47
|51
|Real Salt Lake
|13
|14
|6
|45
|54
|54
|Los Angeles FC
|12
|12
|9
|45
|51
|46
|San Jose
|10
|13
|10
|40
|45
|53
|FC Dallas
|7
|15
|11
|32
|46
|55
|Austin FC
|9
|20
|4
|31
|35
|53
|Houston
|6
|16
|12
|30
|36
|54
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
New York City FC 3, Miami 1
San Jose 4, Real Salt Lake 3
New York 1, CF Montréal 0
Toronto FC 1, Atlanta 1, tie
Columbus 3, D.C. United 1
FC Dallas 2, Austin FC 1
Minnesota 2, Sporting Kansas City 1
Colorado 1, Houston 0
Nashville 1, Orlando City 1, tie
Philadelphia 2, Cincinnati 0
LA Galaxy 1, Seattle 1, tie
Vancouver 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie
CF Montréal 2, Houston 0
Atlanta 0, New York 0, tie
Austin FC 3, Sporting Kansas City 1
Portland 3, Real Salt Lake 1
Atlanta at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m.
Chicago at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Toronto FC, 3:30 p.m.
Miami at New England, 3:30 p.m.
New York at Nashville, 3:30 p.m.
Orlando City at CF Montréal, 3:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York City FC, 3:30 p.m.
Austin FC at Portland, 6 p.m.
FC Dallas at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Minnesota at LA Galaxy, 6 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at Sporting Kansas City, 6 p.m.
Seattle at Vancouver, 6 p.m.