NFL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|229
|109
|New England
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|206
|164
|N.Y. Jets
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|144
|251
|Miami
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|138
|233
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tennessee
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|227
|195
|Indianapolis
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|245
|213
|Jacksonville
|1
|6
|0
|.143
|123
|203
|Houston
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|119
|241
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Baltimore
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|187
|164
|Cincinnati
|5
|3
|0
|.625
|220
|162
|Pittsburgh
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|132
|142
|Cleveland
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|183
|180
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Las Vegas
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|180
|166
|L.A. Chargers
|4
|3
|0
|.571
|172
|177
|Denver
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|157
|137
|Kansas City
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|208
|220
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Dallas
|6
|1
|0
|.857
|225
|162
|Philadelphia
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|203
|191
|N.Y. Giants
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|156
|200
|Washington
|2
|6
|0
|.250
|156
|227
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Tampa Bay
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|260
|183
|New Orleans
|5
|2
|0
|.714
|176
|128
|Carolina
|4
|4
|0
|.500
|165
|159
|Atlanta
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|148
|195
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Green Bay
|7
|1
|0
|.875
|192
|167
|Minnesota
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|163
|157
|Chicago
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|123
|195
|Detroit
|0
|8
|0
|.000
|134
|244
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Arizona
|7
|1
|0
|.875
|246
|138
|L.A. Rams
|7
|1
|0
|.875
|245
|168
|San Francisco
|3
|4
|0
|.429
|168
|171
|Seattle
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|181
|169
Indianapolis 45, N.Y. Jets 30
Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Denver at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Houston at Miami, 1 p.m.
Las Vegas at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
New England at Carolina, 1 p.m.
L.A. Chargers at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m.
Tennessee at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Detroit, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Washington
Chicago at Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 8:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Dallas, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.
Cleveland at New England, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.
New Orleans at Tennessee, 1 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 1 p.m.
Carolina at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Denver, 4:25 p.m.
Seattle at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m.
Kansas City at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.
Open: Cincinnati, Houston, Chicago, N.Y. Giants
L.A. Rams at San Francisco, 8:15 p.m.