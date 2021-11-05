Alexa
NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

By Associated Press
2021/11/05 22:09
Through Friday, Nov. 5, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 9 9 11 20 11 0 4 0 3 31 29.0
Connor McDavid Edmonton 9 7 12 19 4 2 4 0 1 44 15.9
Alex Ovechkin Washington 10 10 8 18 9 2 2 1 0 48 20.8
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 9 7 7 14 5 0 1 0 0 37 18.9
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Edmonton 9 0 13 13 4 0 0 0 0 17 0.0
Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington 10 5 8 13 5 4 1 1 1 31 16.1
Andrei Svechnikov Carolina 9 7 6 13 8 16 1 0 1 34 20.6
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 10 7 6 13 0 2 2 0 0 32 21.9
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 10 3 9 12 3 2 1 1 2 16 18.8
Brad Marchand Boston 8 4 8 12 0 6 0 0 0 16 25.0
Oliver Bjorkstrand Columbus 9 4 8 12 -2 0 2 0 0 25 16.0
Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay 10 5 7 12 -3 0 3 0 1 30 16.7
Troy Terry Anaheim 10 7 5 12 -1 4 2 0 1 21 33.3
Elias Lindholm Calgary 10 7 5 12 10 2 2 1 2 29 24.1
Aleksander Barkov Florida 10 7 5 12 10 2 2 0 2 29 24.1
Adam Fox N.Y. Rangers 10 2 9 11 5 6 0 0 1 25 8.0
J.T. Miller Vancouver 10 3 8 11 1 2 0 0 1 23 13.0
Patrick Kane Chicago 7 5 6 11 -3 0 2 0 1 38 13.2
Drake Batherson Ottawa 10 5 6 11 1 2 0 0 0 29 17.2
Sebastian Aho Carolina 9 5 6 11 4 4 3 0 0 23 21.7

Updated : 2021-11-06 00:13 GMT+08:00

