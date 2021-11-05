Germany recalls Draxler, Brandt for World Cup qualifiers

Ajax's Noussair Mazraoui, left, duels for the ball with Dortmund's Nico Schulz, center, and Julian Brandt during the Champions League group C soccer m... Ajax's Noussair Mazraoui, left, duels for the ball with Dortmund's Nico Schulz, center, and Julian Brandt during the Champions League group C soccer match between Ajax and Borussia Dortmund at the Johan Cruyff ArenA in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany coach Hansi Flick recalled midfielders Julian Draxler and Julian Brandt on Friday for upcoming World Cup qualifying games against Liechtenstein and Armenia.

The most recent of Draxler's 56 games for Germany was in October 2020 in a 3-3 draw with Switzerland under previous coach Joachim Löw. Brandt last played for his country in November 2020 in a 3-1 victory win over Ukraine.

Neither was part of the Germany squad that reached the round of 16 at this year's European Championship.

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gündogan also returns after missing two national team games in October with an injury. Forward Lukas Nmecha has been called up for the first time after scoring in both of Wolfsburg's last two Champions League games.

Flick has won all five of his games in charge of Germany and secured a place at the 2022 World Cup last month ahead of matches against Liechtenstein at home on Nov. 11 and at Armenia three days later.

