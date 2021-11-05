India let Scotland bat first in must-win T20 World Cup match

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — India won the toss and let Scotland bat first in their T20 World Cup match on Friday.

India must win big to keep alive its slim hopes of reaching the semifinals. It has one win in three group matches.

Legspinner Varun Chakravarthy, who has not taken a wicket in two group matches, is back for Shardul Thakur.

Scotland, already out of semifinals contention, picked the same side which lost to New Zealand by 16 runs on Wednesday.

___

Lineups:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravathy.

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (captain), Matthew Cross, Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Brad Wheal.

___

