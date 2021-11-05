Alexa
European Parliament delegation recommends interaction with Taiwan

MEP Raphael Glucksmann views Taiwan as regional hub against disinformation

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/05 20:41
MEP Raphael Glucksmann. 

MEP Raphael Glucksmann.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — At the end of an unprecedented visit to Taiwan on Friday (Nov. 5), a delegation from the European Parliament said more interaction between the international community and the country would benefit peace in the Taiwan Strait.

Members of the parliament’s Special Committee on Foreign Interference in all Democratic Processes (INGE) arrived in Taipei on Wednesday (Nov. 3) for meetings with top leaders, including President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文). The visit, coming amid rising tension between Taiwan and China, had seen Beijing issue warnings, but delegation members said they were not worried about reprisals.

At a news conference Friday, INGE Chairman Raphael Glucksmann of France rejected claims the trip would disrupt relations between Taiwan and China, CNA reported. On the contrary, it should have the opposite effect, while contacts between Taiwan and foreign officials should be regarded as a normal event, he said.

Glucksmann and his delegation also mentioned the possibility that Taiwan should become a regional hub to combat disinformation emanating from authoritarian regimes.
European Parliament
European Union
Taiwan-EU relations
INGE
Raphael Glucksmann
disinformation
fake news

Updated : 2021-11-05 21:11 GMT+08:00

