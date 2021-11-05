Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/11/05 18:12
Animal rights activists from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) stage a 'die-in' to mark World Vegan Day in Piccadilly Circus in Londo...

A house is covered by ash from a volcano as it continues to erupt on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. An erupting volcan...

Leaders of the G20 pose in front of the during Trevi Fountain during an event for the G20 summit in Rome, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. The two-day Group of ...

U.S. first lady Jill Biden puts on an apron a she helps making ravioli in culinary class during a visit to Naples Middle High School, a Department of ...

Climate activist Greta Thunberg, center, demonstrates in front of the Standard and Chartered Bank during a climate protest in London, England, Friday,...

Red Rebel Brigade climate protesters demonstrate by the security fencing outside the Scottish Event Campus, the venue for the COP26 U.N. Climate Summi...

Climate activists hold up illuminated placards with climate messages outside the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum as the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit t...

In this drone image, houses lay between the Senegal river, top, and the Atlantic Ocean beach that has been affected by erosion in Saint Louis, Senegal...

Current and former Ethiopian military personnel and the public commemorate federal soldiers killed by forces loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation F...

People drink wine, take pictures and enjoy the sunset at the bridge 'Hackerbruecke' in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schr...

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo dribbles the ball past Atalanta's Merih Demiral, right, during the Champions League group F soccer match between...

Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League group B soccer match between Liverpool and Atletico ...

OCT 29–NOV 5, 2021

From the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow to world leaders throwing coins into the Trevi fountain in Rome, the volcano on the island of La Palma and a beach affected by erosion in Senegal, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Lisbon photographer Armando Franca.

