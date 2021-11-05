AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League group B soccer match between Liverpool and Atletico ... Liverpool's Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Champions League group B soccer match between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid in Liverpool, England, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo dribbles the ball past Atalanta's Merih Demiral, right, during the Champions League group F soccer match between... Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo dribbles the ball past Atalanta's Merih Demiral, right, during the Champions League group F soccer match between Atalanta and Manchester United, at the Stadio di Bergamo, in Bergamo, Italy, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

People drink wine, take pictures and enjoy the sunset at the bridge 'Hackerbruecke' in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schr... People drink wine, take pictures and enjoy the sunset at the bridge 'Hackerbruecke' in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Current and former Ethiopian military personnel and the public commemorate federal soldiers killed by forces loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation F... Current and former Ethiopian military personnel and the public commemorate federal soldiers killed by forces loyal to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) at the start of the conflict one year ago, at a candlelit event outside the city administration in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. All sides in Ethiopia's yearlong war in the Tigray region have committed abuses marked by "extreme brutality" that could amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity, the U.N. human rights chief said Wednesday. (AP Photo)

In this drone image, houses lay between the Senegal river, top, and the Atlantic Ocean beach that has been affected by erosion in Saint Louis, Senegal... In this drone image, houses lay between the Senegal river, top, and the Atlantic Ocean beach that has been affected by erosion in Saint Louis, Senegal, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. World leaders are gathered in Scotland at a United Nations climate summit, known as COP26, to push nations to ratchet up their efforts to curb climate change. Experts say the amount of energy unleashed by planetary warming would melt much of the planet's ice, raise global sea levels and greatly increase the likelihood and extreme weather events. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Climate activists hold up illuminated placards with climate messages outside the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum as the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit t... Climate activists hold up illuminated placards with climate messages outside the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum as the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit takes place in Glasgow, Scotland, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Red Rebel Brigade climate protesters demonstrate by the security fencing outside the Scottish Event Campus, the venue for the COP26 U.N. Climate Summi... Red Rebel Brigade climate protesters demonstrate by the security fencing outside the Scottish Event Campus, the venue for the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. The U.N. climate summit in Glasgow gathers leaders from around the world, in Scotland's biggest city, to lay out their vision for addressing the common challenge of global warming. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell)

Climate activist Greta Thunberg, center, demonstrates in front of the Standard and Chartered Bank during a climate protest in London, England, Friday,... Climate activist Greta Thunberg, center, demonstrates in front of the Standard and Chartered Bank during a climate protest in London, England, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021. People were protesting in London ahead of the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26), which starts Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

U.S. first lady Jill Biden puts on an apron a she helps making ravioli in culinary class during a visit to Naples Middle High School, a Department of ... U.S. first lady Jill Biden puts on an apron a she helps making ravioli in culinary class during a visit to Naples Middle High School, a Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) school, after attending events on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Leaders of the G20 pose in front of the during Trevi Fountain during an event for the G20 summit in Rome, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. The two-day Group of ... Leaders of the G20 pose in front of the during Trevi Fountain during an event for the G20 summit in Rome, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. The two-day Group of 20 summit concludes on Sunday, the first in-person gathering of leaders of the world's biggest economies since the COVID-19 pandemic started. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

A house is covered by ash from a volcano as it continues to erupt on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. An erupting volcan... A house is covered by ash from a volcano as it continues to erupt on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. An erupting volcano in the Spanish island of La Palma continued to emit vast amounts of magma, gases and ash on Saturday, after days of intense seismic activity and more than five weeks since it erupted. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Animal rights activists from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) stage a 'die-in' to mark World Vegan Day in Piccadilly Circus in Londo... Animal rights activists from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) stage a 'die-in' to mark World Vegan Day in Piccadilly Circus in London, Monday, Nov. 1, 2021. The demonstration sought to draw attention to the suffering and death of animals in the meat, egg and dairy industries. (AP Photo/David Cliff)

OCT 29–NOV 5, 2021

From the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow to world leaders throwing coins into the Trevi fountain in Rome, the volcano on the island of La Palma and a beach affected by erosion in Senegal, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Lisbon photographer Armando Franca.

