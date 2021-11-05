Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

British stage and TV veteran Lionel Blair dies at 92

By Associated Press
2021/11/05 17:45
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II talks with with celebrity guests Lionel Blair, centre and June Whitfield, at the Help The Aged Living Legends at W...
FILE - British entertainer Lionel Blair poses for a photo, July 7, 1995 in London. Blair has died at the age of 92, it was reported on Thursday, Nov....
FILE - From left, entertainers Sammy Davis Jr, Joyce Blair and Lionel Blair gesture, at London Airport, May 3, 1966. Blair has died at the age of ...
FILE - Britain's Prince Charles, right, meets actor and entertainer Lionel Blair, left, at Tavis House in London, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2011. The Prince...

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II talks with with celebrity guests Lionel Blair, centre and June Whitfield, at the Help The Aged Living Legends at W...

FILE - British entertainer Lionel Blair poses for a photo, July 7, 1995 in London. Blair has died at the age of 92, it was reported on Thursday, Nov....

FILE - From left, entertainers Sammy Davis Jr, Joyce Blair and Lionel Blair gesture, at London Airport, May 3, 1966. Blair has died at the age of ...

FILE - Britain's Prince Charles, right, meets actor and entertainer Lionel Blair, left, at Tavis House in London, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2011. The Prince...

LONDON (AP) — Entertainer Lionel Blair, who taught himself to dance by watching Fred Astaire movies and became a staple on British stage and television for decades, has died. He was 92.

Blair’s agent said he died Thursday. No cause of death was given.

Blair was born Lionel Henry Ogus in Montreal to Russian Jewish parents. The family moved to Britain when he was a toddler and settled in London, where he and his sister Joyce performed for people sheltering in subway stations during World War II bombing raids.

He began his career as a teenage actor, but soon focused on dancing, taking the stage name Lionel Blair.

“I really wanted to be an actor,” he said in 2014. “I was the breadwinner after my father died when we were quite young, and I got into a musical, became well-known and stayed in musicals. But really I want to be in (soap opera) ‘EastEnders.’”

He became close friends with Sammy Davis Jr. after the two performed a dance-off at a royal variety performance in 1961 at London’s Prince of Wales Theatre.

He performed as a dancer, worked as a choreographer for television shows and during the 1960s, 70s and 80s was an increasingly prominent presence on TV variety and game shows. He was a panelist on charades-based game show “Give Us a Clue” and a presenter on the U.K. version of “Name That Tune.”

He made several film appearances, including as a choreographer in The Beatles’ 1964 caper “A Hard Day’s Night” and in the 1986 musical “Absolute Beginners."

He was an annual star of the hugely popular seasonal stage shows known as Christmas pantomimes, and also appeared in reality TV shows “Celebrity Big Brother” in 2014 and “The Real Marigold Hotel” in 2017.

Fellow entertainers remembered Blair as an irrepressible, upbeat presence both onstage and off.

His style was often called camp, but Blair said “I prefer ‘flamboyant’, or ‘enthusiastic.’ I’ve always been a bit over-the-top.”

Blair is survived by his wife Susan, three children and three grandchildren.

Updated : 2021-11-05 19:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Taiwan will not mandate COVID vaccinations: CECC
Taiwan will not mandate COVID vaccinations: CECC
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
Taiwanese math teacher gives hardcore calculus lessons on Pornhub
Taiwanese math teacher gives hardcore calculus lessons on Pornhub
'Shocking truth' behind Taiwan's High-Heel Church revealed
'Shocking truth' behind Taiwan's High-Heel Church revealed
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14