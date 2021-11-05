Taiwan records 1st imported Moderna-BioNTech breakthrough COVID infection

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan on Friday (Nov. 5) reported the first breakthrough COVID-19 infection for an individual arriving from overseas who was inoculated with both a Moderna and a BioNTech shot.

The man, in his 60s, was one of eight people entering Taiwan and confirmed this week to have been infected with the Delta variant of the coronavirus, CNA reported.

The traveler who had received a Moderna and a BioNTech jab had arrived from South Africa. Meanwhile, the other Delta cases came from the United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, Cyprus and Malaysia, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The new cases found this week saw the total of Delta cases recorded in Taiwan since the start of the pandemic rise to 189, with 146 imported.