Taiwan's Miniwiz discusses circular economy at COP26

Taiwan's Arthur Huang, British scientist, US biologist and financier target zero waste

By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/05 17:05
Founder of Taiwan's eco-friendly Miniwiz, Arthur Huang, appears in "Going Circular." (Curiousity Stream screenshot)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Miniwiz founder Arthur Huang (黃謙智), and international leaders rethink circular economy issues in a documentary called "Going Circular," which will make its debut on Saturday (Nov. 6).

Produced by the Oscar-winning team from "Off the Fence," ARTE, and ZDF Enterprises in association with the WaterBear Network, the documentary features four entrepreneurs, scientists, and writers. They look at the growing importance of the circular economy, which targets zero waste, and urge the world to take action.

The video hosts include the founder of Taiwan's Miniwiz, an innovative upcycling company; the former Managing Director of JPMorgan, John Fullerton; British independent scientist, James Lovelock; and American biologist and science writer Janine Benyus.

In the two-minute trailer, Arthur Huang says the whole earth is actually one ecosystem. Everything is interrelated and balances itself out, but we are messing up the balance.

The Taiwanese business leader said he deeply believes the waste of one company can be the resources of another company. He also emphasized that circularity is the only hope and the only way humans can continue to survive on Earth.

In the trailer, there is footage of trash floating over the ocean. The 102-year-old British scientist Lovelock noted that lots of things we throw away just do not belong in the trash or in the sea.

“Going Circular” is ready to watch on Curiosity Stream, in the United States. It will premiere at the "Climate Hub: The Think Tank," held by The New York Times, at COP26 on Saturday.
Going Circular
Arther Huang
MINIWIZ
Curiosity Stream
Climate
Sustainability
circular economy
Eco-friendly
environment
recycle
waste
COP26
The New York Times

