HKPC is Honoured to be Recognised in The Greater Bay Area Navigation Award for Its Outstanding Contribution to Help SMEs Thrive in GBA

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 5 November 2021 - The Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) was awarded The Greater Bay Area Navigation Award – Award for Outstanding Contribution (Organisation) today, with trophy presented by Mr Li Jiangzhou, Deputy Head of the Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR and Mr Pan Yundong, Deputy Commissioner of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the HKSAR. Garnering over 50 accolades in 2021 including a number of international recognitions, HKPC has showcased its world-class innovation and technology (I&T) and is absolutely honoured to be named winner of this award that describes our achievement in relentlessly driving technologies to enhance productivity of Hong Kong and Greater Bay Area (GBA) enterprises and help them transform.









HKPC was awarded The Greater Bay Area Navigation Award – Award for Outstanding Contribution (Organisation), in recognition of HKPC's contribution to the development of the Greater Bay Area. Mr Li Jiangzhou, Deputy Head of the Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR (fifth from left) and Mr Pan Yundong, Deputy Commissioner of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China in the HKSAR (centre) presented this award to Mr Willy Lin, Chairman of HKPC (fourth from right) at The 2nd Greater Bay Area Navigation Award Ceremony and Development Forum today.

Mr Willy Lin, Chairman of HKPC, said, "HKPC is deeply honoured to receive this award, which affirms our services and contributions in Hong Kong and GBA over the years. I&T is an important engine driving the new economy of GBA. HKPC offers integrated 'smart' support to facilitate Hong Kong companies in setting up smart production lines and developing high-value-added intelligent manufacturing in GBA. We also provide comprehensive 'Industry 4.0' and 'Enterprise 4.0' services and advanced technologies to boost small and medium enterprises (SME)'s productivity and operational efficiency, while assisting Hong Kong companies to realise 'reindustrialisation' and getting local manufacturing back to life. Echoing China and HKSAR Government's call to promote the use of innovative technologies, HKPC will continue to deliver diversified services to foster Hong Kong's development as an international I&T hub as promulgated in the 14th Five-Year Plan."

Mr Mohamed Butt, Executive Director of HKPC, added, "With its exceptional technologies and services, HKPC has made every effort to contribute to the development of GBA. In 2018 we established the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Productivity Promotion Service Alliance with Guangdong Productivity Center, Macau Productivity and Technology Transfer Center and China Association of Productivity Promotion Centers, and has been rotating as the chairing organisation since October 2021. We strive to connect alliance members with SMEs in the region and enhance competitiveness of GBA enterprises in general."

"HKPC is committed to enabling SMEs in Hong Kong and GBA to capture new business opportunities by leveraging digital technology. According to an independent research conducted by a third-party consultancy, almost 80% of HKPC's clients stated that HKPC's services have generated positive impacts on their businesses across GBA, the Mainland and ASEAN countries, including revenue growth, increased company scale and further commercial adoption of HKPC's research and development, etc. We are extremely proud of such track record," continued Mr Butt.

Through six key development areas, including intelligent manufacturing, reindustrialisation, smart and green living, FutureSkills, digitalisation and cyber security, and SME and startup support, HKPC fully assists Hong Kong and Hong Kong-funded SMEs in GBA to seize the dual-circulation opportunities and actively participate in GBA development, while also actively engaging cooperations with GBA universities and institutions. Nevertheless, it provides FutureSkills training programmes to nurture talent in GBA through the HKPC GBA FutureSkills Centre.

Presented by the Hong Kong Ta Kung Wen Wei Media Group, The Greater Bay Area Navigation Award honours enterprises, organisations and individuals from Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macau with excellent contributions to the development of GBA. The 2nd Greater Bay Area Navigation Award Ceremony and Development Forum was held today at Grand Hyatt Hong Kong. Officiating at the ceremony were Mrs Carrie Lam, the Chief Executive of the HKSAR Government, Mr Yin Zonghua, Deputy Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, Mr Jiang Zaizhong and Mr Gong Junlong, Members of the National Committee of CPPCC, and Mr Sun Yu, Chairman of the Chinese Banking Association of HK. Mr Paul Chan, the Financial Secretary of the HKSAR Government, also delivered a keynote speech at the event.

About Hong Kong Productivity Council

The Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) is a multi-disciplinary organisation established by statute in 1967, to promote productivity excellence through relentless drive of world-class advanced technologies and innovative service offerings to support Hong Kong enterprises. Being a key enabler and catalyst of innovation, applied technology and value creation, HKPC facilitates Hong Kong's reindustrialisation empowered by Industry 4.0 and Enterprise 4.0, as well as to develop smart and green living applications for bolstering Hong Kong as an international innovation and technology hub and a smart city.

The Council is a trusted partner with comprehensive innovative solutions for Hong Kong industries and enterprises, enabling them to achieve resources and productivity utilisation, effectiveness and cost reduction, and enhance competitiveness in both local and international marketplace. It offers SMEs and startups immediate and timely assistance in coping with the ever-changing business environment, accompanying them on their innovation and transformation journey. Moreover, a variety of FutureSkills training are offered for enterprises to upskill and nurture talents with digital capabilities and STEM competencies to enhance their competitive edge.

In addition, HKPC partners and collaborates with local industries and enterprises and world-class R&D institutes to develop applied technology solutions for value creation. It also benefits a variety of sectors through product innovation and technology transfer, with commercialisation of multiple market-driven patents and technologies, bringing enormous opportunities abound for licensing and technology transfer, both locally and internationally. HKPC's world-class R&D achievements have been widely recognised over the years, winning an array of local and international accolades.





#HongKongProductivityCouncil