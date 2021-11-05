Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Report: US cancels vaccine maker's multimillion dollar deal

By Associated Press
2021/11/05 15:41
Report: US cancels vaccine maker's multimillion dollar deal

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government has canceled a multimillion dollar deal with Emergent BioSolutions, a Maryland-based vaccine manufacturer with facilities in Baltimore that were found to have produced millions of contaminated Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses this spring, the Washington Post reported.

Emergent disclosed the development Thursday in a conference call discussing its latest financial results, the Post reported. Emergent said it will forgo about $180 million due to the contract’s termination, according to the Post.

Emergent BioSolutions played a role in the Trump administration’s effort to speed up vaccine development and distribution. But after winning a contract from the previous administration, Emergent quickly ran into production problems.

In March, ingredients intended for use in producing the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine shots contaminated 15 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The problems with the vaccines caused a monthslong delay in production.

After that, the Biden administration put Johnson & Johnson in direct control of vaccine production there.

In June, the Food and Drug Administration decided to discard at least another 60 million additional doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine produced at the plant.

The lapses at the Bayview factory in Baltimore hampered J&J’s efforts to be a major player in vaccinating people, particularly in remote areas and poor countries. It only requires one dose and standard refrigeration and it's also cheaper than some other vaccines. But there have been problems with the Emergent plant.

The FDA repeatedly cited Emergent in the past for problems such as poorly trained employees, cracked vials and problems managing mold and other contamination around one of its facilities, according to records obtained by The Associated Press.

Updated : 2021-11-05 18:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Taiwan will not mandate COVID vaccinations: CECC
Taiwan will not mandate COVID vaccinations: CECC
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
Taiwanese math teacher gives hardcore calculus lessons on Pornhub
Taiwanese math teacher gives hardcore calculus lessons on Pornhub
'Shocking truth' behind Taiwan's High-Heel Church revealed
'Shocking truth' behind Taiwan's High-Heel Church revealed
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14