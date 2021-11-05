Taiwan's MacKay Hospital to strengthen St. Vincent public health system

Ambassador Peter Lan and Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment St. Clair Prince sign agreement. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo) Ambassador Peter Lan and Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment St. Clair Prince sign agreement. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s MacKay Memorial Hospital has joined Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) efforts to reinforce its public health system, sharing with the country its experience in emergency medical care and combating infectious diseases.

In a press release, the hospital said Taiwan Ambassador to SVG Peter Lan (藍夏禮) and SVG Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment St. Clair Prince signed an agreement entitled “Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Public Health Emergency Response System Enhancement Plan,” on Tuesday (Nov. 2). By working with MacKay Memorial Hospital and the International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF), SVG will strengthen its public health response at various levels including government, medical facilities, and community.

Currently, only five level two and three medical facilities in SVG have emergency departments, and the country is in dire need of technical medical staff and ambulances, according to MacKay Memorial Hospital. It does not have an efficient dispatch system and a lack of practical training means valuable time to save patients often cannot be maximized.

Having aided SVG in its “Diabetes Prevention Capability Building Plan” from 2018 to 2020, MacKay Memorial Hospital took on the four-year “Public Health Emergency Response System Enhancement Plan” to support Taiwan government efforts to aid diplomatic allies. The hospital said the plan will enhance and reinforce two aspects of SVG’s medical system: emergency medical care and infectious disease.

Additionally, the hospital said it will combine the World Health Organization’s (WHO) standards and suggestions for post-trauma recovery with its own expertise in relevant fields. It will also devise comprehensive strategies that integrate policymaking, talent cultivation, medical facility function enhancement, and community public health emergency response awareness.