Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan's MacKay Hospital to strengthen St. Vincent public health system

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines seeks help from Taiwan to upgrade emergency medical system

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/05 16:45
Ambassador Peter Lan and Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment St. Clair Prince sign agreement. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

Ambassador Peter Lan and Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment St. Clair Prince sign agreement. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s MacKay Memorial Hospital has joined Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) efforts to reinforce its public health system, sharing with the country its experience in emergency medical care and combating infectious diseases.

In a press release, the hospital said Taiwan Ambassador to SVG Peter Lan (藍夏禮) and SVG Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment St. Clair Prince signed an agreement entitled “Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Public Health Emergency Response System Enhancement Plan,” on Tuesday (Nov. 2). By working with MacKay Memorial Hospital and the International Cooperation and Development Fund (ICDF), SVG will strengthen its public health response at various levels including government, medical facilities, and community.

Currently, only five level two and three medical facilities in SVG have emergency departments, and the country is in dire need of technical medical staff and ambulances, according to MacKay Memorial Hospital. It does not have an efficient dispatch system and a lack of practical training means valuable time to save patients often cannot be maximized.

Having aided SVG in its “Diabetes Prevention Capability Building Plan” from 2018 to 2020, MacKay Memorial Hospital took on the four-year “Public Health Emergency Response System Enhancement Plan” to support Taiwan government efforts to aid diplomatic allies. The hospital said the plan will enhance and reinforce two aspects of SVG’s medical system: emergency medical care and infectious disease.

Additionally, the hospital said it will combine the World Health Organization’s (WHO) standards and suggestions for post-trauma recovery with its own expertise in relevant fields. It will also devise comprehensive strategies that integrate policymaking, talent cultivation, medical facility function enhancement, and community public health emergency response awareness.
Mackay Memorial Hospital
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
St. Vincent and the Grenadines
public health

RELATED ARTICLES

Saint Vincent celebrates 40 years of friendship with Taiwan
Saint Vincent celebrates 40 years of friendship with Taiwan
2021/10/27 17:25
Foreign ministry thanks WMA for supporting Taiwan's participation in WHO
Foreign ministry thanks WMA for supporting Taiwan's participation in WHO
2021/10/16 15:17
Hospital in Taiwan's Taichung under doses dialysis patients with COVID vaccine
Hospital in Taiwan's Taichung under doses dialysis patients with COVID vaccine
2021/10/05 17:40
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car
Taiwanese woman pays COVID fine to keep car
2021/09/12 17:27
‘Taiwan will likely have no Caribbean allies within 10 years’
‘Taiwan will likely have no Caribbean allies within 10 years’
2021/08/27 18:43

Updated : 2021-11-05 18:01 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Taiwan will not mandate COVID vaccinations: CECC
Taiwan will not mandate COVID vaccinations: CECC
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
Taiwanese math teacher gives hardcore calculus lessons on Pornhub
Taiwanese math teacher gives hardcore calculus lessons on Pornhub
'Shocking truth' behind Taiwan's High-Heel Church revealed
'Shocking truth' behind Taiwan's High-Heel Church revealed
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14