Taiwan adds up to 3,500 quarantine rooms for Lunar New Year

The CECC says it will find more than 3,000 extra rooms at quarantine centers before the Lunar New Year. The CECC says it will find more than 3,000 extra rooms at quarantine centers before the Lunar New Year. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Between 3,000 and 3,500 extra rooms are likely to become available at COVID-19 quarantine centers ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, reports said Friday (Nov. 5).

As many Taiwanese will return from overseas for the Jan. 29-Feb. 6 holiday, there were fears the country would be unable to provide sufficient rooms at quarantine facilities, CNA reported.

The government has already announced it is shortening the quarantine period from 14 days to 10 at epidemic prevention hotels, followed by four days of isolation at home from Dec. 14. The change has reportedly caused disputes between hotels and customers, as the latter sought to shorten the duration of the stay they had already booked for.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said Friday it would unveil its latest policy decisions and the number of rooms on Nov. 10. Government bodies have estimated that up to 40,000 Taiwanese are planning to return to Taiwan for the Lunar New Year holiday.

Up to two relatives who enter the country together will be allowed to stay in the same room, and parents will not be separated from their children either, CECC chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) told reporters.

Earlier, the Tourism Bureau planned to increase the number of available rooms to 32,000 from 26,000 by continuing to subsidize epidemic prevention hotels by NT$1,000 (US$36) per room per night until the end of next June. The program had initially been scheduled to end on Dec. 31.