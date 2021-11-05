Taiwan Air Force will soon have world's most F-16Vs

Taiwan's F-16 fighter jets fly in close formation over President Office during National Day celebrations in front of the Presidential Building in ... Taiwan's F-16 fighter jets fly in close formation over President Office during National Day celebrations in front of the Presidential Building in Taipei, Taiwan, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will soon have the world's most F-16V fighter jets, after existing models are upgraded and around 60 new F-16V-Vipers are commissioned into the country’s Air Force.

A ceremony showing off the new aircraft will be held at a base in Chiayi County on Nov. 16 and will be personally reviewed by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文).

The country currently has 141 F-16s in active service. The existing models will be upgraded in batches by Taiwan’s Aerospace Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC), while another 66 new F-16V aircraft will be purchased from the U.S.

At the ceremony, Tsai will review the F-16V squadron’s airborne demonstration. This will be followed by a military parade where Tsai will review the new F-16V fighters lined up on the ground.

Some F-16V fighters are already combat ready and, having undergone modifications to improve performance. They can see further, strike faster, and reach targets previously out of reach.

The new fighters come with added concealment technology, new radars and new weapons systems, making them even more formidable than previous models. The total number of F-16Vs will exceed 200 over the next few years, according to a China Times report.

Chief of Staff of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Huang Chiwei (黃志偉), told Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan the ceremony will be held at an Air Force base in Chiayi County since all combat readiness tests performed there are done with F-16Vs. Now the aircraft have had necessary performance upgrades, some new fighters are ready for the ceremony, he added.