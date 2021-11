A duck hunter motors by the reflection of a train trestle on the Androscoggin River, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Brunswick, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. B... A duck hunter motors by the reflection of a train trestle on the Androscoggin River, Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Brunswick, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

PJ Hahn, an environmental consultant and former Plaquemines Parish coastal zone manager, poses for a photo on a small patch of land with mangroves, wh... PJ Hahn, an environmental consultant and former Plaquemines Parish coastal zone manager, poses for a photo on a small patch of land with mangroves, which is all that remains after the land around it eroded away, in Plaquemines Parish, La., Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. World leaders are gathered in Scotland at a United Nations climate summit, known as COP26, to push nations to ratchet up their efforts to curb climate change. Experts say the amount of energy unleashed by planetary warming would melt much of the planet's ice, raise global sea levels and greatly increase the likelihood and extreme weather events. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Members and supporters of the of the United Mine Workers of America demonstrate outside BlackRock headquarters, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in New York. B... Members and supporters of the of the United Mine Workers of America demonstrate outside BlackRock headquarters, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, in New York. BlackRock is the largest shareholder of the Warrior Met Coal Inc. where union members have been on strike for nearly eight months seeking a contract that provides fair wages, affordable healthcare and reasonable rest and time-off for its workers. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Ashtyn Perry, 13, climbs a scorched sequoia tree during an Archangel Ancient Tree Archive expedition to plant sequoia trees, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021,... Ashtyn Perry, 13, climbs a scorched sequoia tree during an Archangel Ancient Tree Archive expedition to plant sequoia trees, Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, in Sequoia Crest, Calif. The seedling that was half Perry's age and barely reached her knees was part of a novel project to plant offspring from one of the largest and oldest trees on the planet to see if the genes that allowed the parent to survive so long would protect new trees from the perils of a warming planet. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Brad Marler works out at the Lakeview Athletic Club in Chicago on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Brad and his wife Cyndi, married for over 32 years lived toge... Brad Marler works out at the Lakeview Athletic Club in Chicago on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Brad and his wife Cyndi, married for over 32 years lived together until March when, following their retirements and the sale of their home in Southern Illinois, they moved into separate apartments in Chicago to explore life as part of the queer community for the first time. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Kyle Rittenhouse waits for his legal team before the trail trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Rittenh... Kyle Rittenhouse waits for his legal team before the trail trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a 2020 protest over police brutality in Kenosha. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)

Finn Washburn, 9, receives an injection of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in San Jose, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, as his sister, Piper ... Finn Washburn, 9, receives an injection of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in San Jose, Calif., on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, as his sister, Piper Washburn, 6, waits her turn. The U.S. entered a new phase Wednesday in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign, with shots now available to millions of elementary-age children. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker catches a fly ball hit by Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario during the sixth inning in Game 3 of baseball's World... Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker catches a fly ball hit by Atlanta Braves' Eddie Rosario during the sixth inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey goes up for a dunk during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021... Philadelphia 76ers' Tyrese Maxey goes up for a dunk during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Costumed Halloween revelers take pictures with their phones before the start of New York City's 48th annual Greenwich Village Halloween Parade, Sunday... Costumed Halloween revelers take pictures with their phones before the start of New York City's 48th annual Greenwich Village Halloween Parade, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Dieu-Nalio Chery)

OCT. 29 - NOV. 4, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from North America made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

