Moderna’s production side-effects

By REUTERS
2021/11/05 14:52
REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Moderna’s (MRNA.O) shares crashed nearly 20% on Thursday, costing it $25 billion in market capitalization, after it cut its sales forecast for this year to $15 billion-$18 billion from $20 billion previously. It’s a reminder both of the success of boss Stéphane Bancel’s company and of its challenges.

Difficulties ramping up production and distribution brought the reset of expectations. Much of the missing top line may reappear in 2022. Moderna’s rapid rollout of its messenger RNA vaccine was spectacular, but it didn’t begin with the scale or experience of rival jab maker Pfizer (PFE.N) and it’s consequently lagging in areas from approval progress to output volume.

The stock has still posted a 14-fold gain since the end of 2019 even after Thursday’s drop. Moderna has other therapies coming, but its dependence for now on Covid shots makes for volatility. Of 17 analysts counted by Refinitiv, eight recommend buying and four selling, with share-price targets spanning from a third of the current level to almost double. With that sort of range, it’s anyone’s guess. (By Richard Beales)

Updated : 2021-11-05 14:57 GMT+08:00

