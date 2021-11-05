Alexa
Taiwan's Wang Tzu-wei eliminated from German open

Taiwan’s ‘badminton prince’ goes down to rising Indian star Lakshya Sen

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/05 14:18
Wang Tzu-wei.

Wang Tzu-wei. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Wang Tzu-wei (王子維) was eliminated from the HYLO Open Super 500 badminton tournament on Thursday (Nov. 4) after losing to India’s Lakshya Sen, 17-21, 15-21.

Taiwan's "badminton prince" got royally trounced by the Indian young gun, who was in top form, according to a CNA report.

Sen dominated from the first point and though Wang managed to tie at 4 each during the first game, Sen quickly gained the upper hand again and never looked back, winning the first set comfortably.

In the second set, Wang attempted a counterattack, and the two stayed level all the way through to a tie midway through the set at 13-13. Then Sen upped the pressure and peppered Wang with a string of skillful shots, to win the set 15-21, and take the match.

Sen is the new golden boy of Indian badminton and the first player in the country’s history to win the gold medal at the Asian Youth Badminton Championship. In 2018, he picked up silver in the Youth Olympic Games and was the bronze medalist at the Badminton World Federation’s World Junior Championships.

At only 20 years of age, Lakshya Sen is ranked 21st in the world. Wang, on the other hand, is ranked 11th in the world and was the fourth seed for the HYLO Open.

The two had dueled over the net before, but only on one occasion when Wang took three sets to finish off Sen. This time it was Sen who was victorious.
