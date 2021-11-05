Indonesian caregiver Taiwan's latest local COVID case

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (Nov. 5) reported one new local COVID-19 case.

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced six imported COVID cases and one new local infection. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 847.

Local cases

The sole local case reported on Friday, case No. 16,547, is an Indonesian woman in her 30s who has been working in Taiwan as a caregiver for a long period of time. As she was accompanying a patient to hospital, she was tested for the virus on Nov. 1 and the result was negative.

On Nov. 4, she underwent another test as her patient was transferred to another hospital and was diagnosed with COVID-19 with a Ct value of 40. The health department has identified five contacts, all of whom are in isolation.

Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said the woman had received one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine in early September. Lo said that she tested positive for S (spike protein) antibodies, which the CECC believes was a result of the vaccination, but was not found to have N (nucleocapsid) antibodies.

Lo said that most people infected with COVID-19 develop both S and N antibodies, but about 10 to 20% of cases do not develop N antibodies due to a very mild infection. He said because the woman's Ct value was so high and there was no presence of N antibodies, her infection had likely been mild, but more testing will be necessary to get a clearer picture of the nature of her infection.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the six imported cases reported on Friday include five males and one female ranging in age from their teens to their 40s. Between Oct. 22 and Nov. 3, they entered Taiwan from France (case No. 16,541), Thailand (case No. 16,542), Singapore (case No. 16,543), Vietnam (case No. 16,544), Japan (case No. 16,545), and Cambodia (case No. 16,546).

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 4,058,655 COVID tests, with 4,040,892 coming back negative. Out of the 16,437 confirmed cases, 1,792 were imported, 14,591 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved.

A total of 110 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 847 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 835 deaths from local infections, 412 were in New Taipei; 320 in Taipei; 29 in Keelung; 27 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.