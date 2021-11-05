Cops make biggest onshore heroin bust in Taiwan's history

Heroin bricks with same "Double UO Globe Brand" label seen in 2019 raid. Heroin bricks with same "Double UO Globe Brand" label seen in 2019 raid. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — New Taipei police last month seized 400 kilograms of heroin, making it the largest onshore heroin bust in Taiwan's history.

New Taipei City police in October seized 1,172 bricks from a warehouse in Taishan District that were labeled "Double UO Globe Brand." The estimated black market price was in excess of NT$1.8 billion, reported UDN.

This cache of drugs was discovered in 78 hollowed-out wooden planks. Many suspects have been taken into custody and the District Prosecutor's Office is searching for the masterminds behind the operation.

In September, the New Taipei City Police Department's Criminal Investigation Corps received a tip that a sheet metal warehouse on Dake 1st Road in Taishan District was part of a drug-smuggling operation. On Oct. 21, more than 40 police officers, along with drug-sniffing dogs, raided the facility.

At the scene, police encountered three men with a large quantity of wooden planks about 2 meters long and 30 cm wide, stacked in bundles of 50 each. Initially, the strong odor of the wood threw the dogs off the scent of the heroin.

Police then asked the three men what the lumber was being used for. However, the men avoided eye contact with the officers and struggled to provide an explanation, prompting police to become suspicious.

An officer picked up one of the planks and knocked on it. He could sense that it was hollow inside.

As a result, police transported all the lumber to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, where Customs officers scanned the wood with an X-ray machine.

However, the scans did not reveal any abnormalities. An officer then used a power tool to drill a hole in one of the planks and discovered a tinfoil wrapper.

When officers pried open the 78 planks, they removed numerous objects wrapped in tinfoil. Removing the tinfoil revealed bricks of high-purity heroin.

Authorities have traced the origin of the smuggled heroin to north Thailand and the "Golden Triangle."