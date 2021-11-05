NTUC LearningHub Appoints Jeremy Ong as New Chief Executive Officer to Power up Its Digital Transformation

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 5 November 2021 - NTUC LearningHub (NTUC LHUB), a leading Continuing Education and Training provider in Singapore, announced today that Mr Jeremy Ong will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO).













Most recently, Jeremy was the Chief Customer & Operations Officer at AXA Singapore, a role he took on since October 2019. Prior to joining AXA Singapore, Jeremy was a Senior Vice President in NTUC Enterprise Group CEO's office from August 2018 to September 2019, focusing on group level transformation, ecosystem development, M&A, and strategic partnerships. His career with the NTUC Enterprise Group of social enterprises started at NTUC Income from January 2014 to July 2018, where he was the Chief Technology Officer & Head of Customer Operations. He has also served on the Board of NTUC Link, the group's loyalty business, from 2016 to 2018. This positions him well to drive NTUC LHUB's mission; to upskill the workforce for better work prospects, upgrade competencies to command higher wages in order to uplift their welfare in a new world order.

Prior to joining the NTUC Enterprise Group, Jeremy held senior executive roles in various technology firms including BCS Information Systems, NCS Group and Singapore Computer Systems Limited. In these roles, Jeremy had implemented IT strategy to drive digital transformation of insurance business, developed IT Architecture roadmap to modernise core legacy systems using cloud solutions, and delivered the nation-wide FAST payment system that enables PayNow. He has extensive experience running DevOps & Security Centre, adopting Data Analytics, Robotics and AI to support strategic projects; as well as managing teams of more than 400 project managers, analysts, solution architects and software engineers to provide IT operations and applications support for a top-tier global bank across various countries.

Beyond his experience and insights in technology, Jeremy is also savvy in business management, having led large cross functional team with diverse skillset in key leadership roles across customer experience, product development, branding and marketing, harmonising business functions and operations across various institutions. In AXA, he spearheaded a company-wide initiative to simplify and innovate business processes and systems to strengthen customer propositions. With over 25 years of working experience and a deep appreciation in technology, operations and innovation, Jeremy is well suited to lead NTUC LHUB, especially on its digital transformation journey.

Jeremy holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Electrical Engineering) from the National University of Singapore, and he is a graduate of the inaugural Asian Financial Leaders Programme from Singapore Management University, IMD Business School, The Wharton School at University of Pennsylvania, and Tsinghua University.

Mr Ong says, "NTUC LearningHub's goal of ensuring the lifelong employability of our workforce is commendable especially in this current age of disruption and digital transformation. Having previously been part of the NTUC Enterprise Group, I am excited to be back and contribute towards the Labour Movement, especially with its increasing focus on digital and workplace transformation and strategies towards revolutionising the future of learning. It is a privilege to serve as the incoming CEO of NTUC LearningHub. I look forward to journeying forward with the tripartite partners, alongside employers and the Government in continuing to support and empower both workers and businesses."

NTUC Secretary-General, Mr Ng Chee Meng said, "Jeremy is no stranger to the Labour Movement family, and we are pleased to welcome him back as CEO of NTUC LearningHub. He brings with him a wealth of experience, leadership and a proven track record in key areas like digitalisation, technology, and people management. I look forward to working closely with Jeremy to help us drive NTUC LHUB's business and workforce transformation programmes, so that our workers will continue to stay relevant and be future-ready; and our companies will meet their business objectives."





About NTUC LearningHub

NTUC LearningHub is the leading Continuing Education and Training provider in Singapore which aims to transform the lifelong employability of working people. Since our corporatisation in 2004, we have been working with employers and individual learners to provide learning solutions in areas such as Cloud, Infocomm Technology, Healthcare, Employability & Literacy, Business Excellence, Workplace Safety & Health, Security, Human Resources and Foreign Worker Training.

To date, NTUC LearningHub has helped over 25,000 organisations and achieved over 2.6 million training places across more than 500 courses with a pool of over 900 certified trainers. As a Total Learning Solutions provider to organisations, we also forge partnerships and offer a wide range of relevant end-to-end training solutions and work constantly to improve our training quality and delivery. In 2020, we have accelerated our foray into online learning with our Virtual Live Classes and, through working with best-in-class partners such as IBM, DuPont Sustainable Solutions and GO1, asynchronous online courses.

For more information, visit www.ntuclearninghub.com

