Taiwan to upgrade M60A3 TTS tanks in 2022

NCSIST will work on partial system upgrade until 2024

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/05 13:54
The Army wants to upgrade some of its M60A3 tanks. (Wikicommons, Hsuan Shih-sheng photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Army will upgrade equipment and systems on some of its 460 M60A3 TTS tanks beginning next year, reports said Friday (Nov. 5).

Since the vehicles will be used for some considerable time, the military decided to schedule a partial upgrade from 2022 to strengthen their combat and defense capabilities, the Liberty Times reported.

The National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology (NCSIST) will conduct the work as part of a contract worth NT$444.01 million (US$15.9 million) spread over three years. If the Army is satisfied with the quality of the work on the first batch of tanks, it will order a large-scale upgrade of the systems, according to the report.

The Army’s 586th Armored Brigade conducted drills in central Taiwan on Thursday (Nov. 4) which featured the M60A3 tanks and other armored vehicles barreling down public roads and attracting the attention of passersby, the Liberty Times reported.
