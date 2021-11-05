Saint Kitts and Nevis perfect destination for Taiwan tourists

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2021 Taipei International Travel Fair got underway Friday (Nov. 5), as Saint Kitts and Nevis, a diplomatic ally of Taiwan, works non-stop to promote its tourism.

Taiwan News talked to Saint Kitts and Nevis Ambassador to Taiwan, Jasmine E. Huggins, to learn more about its goals at the fair and about what the country has to offer Taiwanese tourists.

Huggins said the Caribbean nation depends heavily on tourism, so it is trying to present itself as an alternative destination for Taiwanese consumed by wanderlust. Currently, Taiwanese do not require any visa to visit the country, she said.

Huggins said her country is an exciting and COVID-safe destination due to its pandemic management and high rate of fully vaccinated Kittians, which has reached over 70%, while the percentage of Kittians with one shot is more than 76%. “We believe that as long as you’re vaccinated, and you’re looking for a fantastic, interesting happy time in the Caribbean, please consider Saint Kitts.”

As many observers predict global tourism will return to pre-COVID levels by 2024, the ambassador said that Saint Kitts will also work toward that goal, especially with regard to the cruise industry. She said that over 1 million passengers visited the nation during the 2018-2019 cruise season.

The ambassador listed the nation’s UNSECO site, Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, historical places, gourmet cuisine, and pristine beaches as unmissable attractions. With regard to beach activities, Huggins recommended snorkeling, diving, and golfing, as some golf course holes are “right on the ocean.”

The ambassador said that Saint Kitts' pork knuckle, conch chowder, and goat soup are all must-try local fare. Their national dish, salt fish, is typically served with coconut dumplings, breadfruit, and spicy plantains, she added.

Huggins mentioned that her country is working to export its domestically-produced hot sauces and rum to Taiwan, namely Llewellyn’s Hot Pepper Sauce, Clifton Estate Spiced Rum, and Brinley Gold Shipwreck Rum.

While describing her nation’s beauty, she referred to the local slang term “limin’,” which she defined as “coming to someplace like a bar, hanging out with your friends, drinking local rum, delicious food, and chatting with friends about current events.”

She encouraged Taiwanese to come to St. Kitts and Nevis to enjoy something different.

“We are safe, we are open, we are beautiful. You will have a good time,” she said.

For more information about Saint Kitts and Nevis tourism, please click here.