Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Saint Kitts and Nevis perfect destination for Taiwan tourists

Ambassador Jasmine E. Huggins welcomes Taiwanese to Caribbean nation for new experience

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Reporter
2021/11/05 13:27
Saint Kitts and Nevis Ambassador to Taiwan Jasmine E. Huggins. (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo) 

Saint Kitts and Nevis Ambassador to Taiwan Jasmine E. Huggins. (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2021 Taipei International Travel Fair got underway Friday (Nov. 5), as Saint Kitts and Nevis, a diplomatic ally of Taiwan, works non-stop to promote its tourism.

Taiwan News talked to Saint Kitts and Nevis Ambassador to Taiwan, Jasmine E. Huggins, to learn more about its goals at the fair and about what the country has to offer Taiwanese tourists.

Huggins said the Caribbean nation depends heavily on tourism, so it is trying to present itself as an alternative destination for Taiwanese consumed by wanderlust. Currently, Taiwanese do not require any visa to visit the country, she said.

Huggins said her country is an exciting and COVID-safe destination due to its pandemic management and high rate of fully vaccinated Kittians, which has reached over 70%, while the percentage of Kittians with one shot is more than 76%. “We believe that as long as you’re vaccinated, and you’re looking for a fantastic, interesting happy time in the Caribbean, please consider Saint Kitts.”

As many observers predict global tourism will return to pre-COVID levels by 2024, the ambassador said that Saint Kitts will also work toward that goal, especially with regard to the cruise industry. She said that over 1 million passengers visited the nation during the 2018-2019 cruise season.

The ambassador listed the nation’s UNSECO site, Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, historical places, gourmet cuisine, and pristine beaches as unmissable attractions. With regard to beach activities, Huggins recommended snorkeling, diving, and golfing, as some golf course holes are “right on the ocean.”

The ambassador said that Saint Kitts' pork knuckle, conch chowder, and goat soup are all must-try local fare. Their national dish, salt fish, is typically served with coconut dumplings, breadfruit, and spicy plantains, she added.

Huggins mentioned that her country is working to export its domestically-produced hot sauces and rum to Taiwan, namely Llewellyn’s Hot Pepper Sauce, Clifton Estate Spiced Rum, and Brinley Gold Shipwreck Rum.

While describing her nation’s beauty, she referred to the local slang term “limin’,” which she defined as “coming to someplace like a bar, hanging out with your friends, drinking local rum, delicious food, and chatting with friends about current events.”

She encouraged Taiwanese to come to St. Kitts and Nevis to enjoy something different.

“We are safe, we are open, we are beautiful. You will have a good time,” she said.

For more information about Saint Kitts and Nevis tourism, please click here.
Taiwanese tourists
travel
tourism
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Ambassador Jasmine E. Huggins
Taiwan
limin'

RELATED ARTICLES

Global Taiwan Institute director calls for internationalization of Taiwan Strait issue
Global Taiwan Institute director calls for internationalization of Taiwan Strait issue
2021/11/04 17:44
China plans to force Taiwan to negotiating table by 2027: Pentagon
China plans to force Taiwan to negotiating table by 2027: Pentagon
2021/11/04 17:35
Taiwan to open borders to migrant workers in mid-to-late November: MOL
Taiwan to open borders to migrant workers in mid-to-late November: MOL
2021/11/04 16:30
Taiwan president meets with European Parliament delegation
Taiwan president meets with European Parliament delegation
2021/11/04 16:22
Strategic clarity on Taiwan will not trigger spiral of escalation: ANU scholar
Strategic clarity on Taiwan will not trigger spiral of escalation: ANU scholar
2021/11/04 16:18

Updated : 2021-11-05 14:54 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Taiwan will not mandate COVID vaccinations: CECC
Taiwan will not mandate COVID vaccinations: CECC
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
Taiwanese math teacher gives hardcore calculus lessons on Pornhub
Taiwanese math teacher gives hardcore calculus lessons on Pornhub
'Shocking truth' behind Taiwan's High-Heel Church revealed
'Shocking truth' behind Taiwan's High-Heel Church revealed
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14