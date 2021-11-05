Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

China's intent to seize Taiwan threatens US economic security

US navy secretary says China's plans to take over Taiwan also threaten global economy

  126
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/05 12:26
(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro on Thursday (Nov. 4) said that China's plans to seize Taiwan has a "serious impact on our economic security" and could destabilize the global economy.

On Thursday, Kevin Baron, executive editor of Defense One, interviewed Del Toro at the Aspen Security Forum in Washington. Midway through the interview, Baron asked Del Toro to elaborate on his priorities listed in his strategic guidance in his new role as secretary of the navy.

Del Toro started out by making it clear that China is the top priority as America's "most significant pacing threat." He then highlighted Beijing's increasing menace toward Taiwan: "China's intent to one day take over Taiwan, either peacefully or through military means has a most serious impact on our economic security of this country."

He added that China's military aggression toward Taiwan could lead to the "destabilization of the global economy for that matter." The U.S. navy's new head concluded that China is the "pacing threat and the number one threat that we have to pay attention to."

Del Toro stressed that this does not mean that the U.S. will ignore existing threats posed by other countries such as Russia, Iran, North Korea, and many other countries, as well as the terrorism that is ever-present around the world, "but China is unquestionably the most significant threat."

Later in the interview, Del Toro expressed his concern about the rapid expansion of the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN). He pointed out that China has 17 naval shipyards across the country and that last year they constructed 20 naval warships and are on pace to build another 20 this year.

He found this swift expansion of the PLAN concerning and called for greater investments by the U.S. in building up its own naval fleet in order to "get us to par with the 2018 NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act)" which called for the construction of 355 warships. Del Toro described this number of vessels to be a "desirable goal" but to achieve this, the allocation of resources will need to be increased by "3 to 5% over inflation."
war with China
Chinese attack
Chinese invasion
PLA
PLAN
USN
US Navy
Secretary of the Navy
Carlos Del Toro
defense of Taiwan
Navy

RELATED ARTICLES

China plans to force Taiwan to negotiating table by 2027: Pentagon
China plans to force Taiwan to negotiating table by 2027: Pentagon
2021/11/04 17:35
Taiwan says China not planning to attack Dongsha Island
Taiwan says China not planning to attack Dongsha Island
2021/11/04 15:28
Weibo post claims Taiwan's real estate would drop by 50% after Chinese invasion
Weibo post claims Taiwan's real estate would drop by 50% after Chinese invasion
2021/11/04 14:05
Chinese netizens interpret order to stockpile food as sign war with Taiwan imminent
Chinese netizens interpret order to stockpile food as sign war with Taiwan imminent
2021/11/04 12:23
Senior US military official predicts China unlikely to attack Taiwan within 2 years
Senior US military official predicts China unlikely to attack Taiwan within 2 years
2021/11/04 10:41

Updated : 2021-11-05 13:27 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Taiwan will not mandate COVID vaccinations: CECC
Taiwan will not mandate COVID vaccinations: CECC
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
Taiwanese math teacher gives hardcore calculus lessons on Pornhub
Taiwanese math teacher gives hardcore calculus lessons on Pornhub
'Shocking truth' behind Taiwan's High-Heel Church revealed
'Shocking truth' behind Taiwan's High-Heel Church revealed
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14