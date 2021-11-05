Alexa
Brock Nelson scores 4 goals, Islanders beat Canadiens 6-2

By Associated Press
2021/11/05 10:24
MONTREAL (AP) — Brock Nelson scored four times and the New York Islanders beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-2 on Thursday night.

Playing the eighth of 13 straight road games to open the season while their new arena is finished, the Islanders scored more than four goals for the first time this season. Montreal allowed five goals or more for the sixth time this season.

Oliver Wahlstrom and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored to help the Islanders improve to 4-2-2. Anthony Beauvilier had three assists, and Ilya Sorokin stopped 36 shots.

Canadiens starter Jake Allen allowed five goals on 25 shots and was pulled following New York's four-goal second. Samuel Montembeault stopped all 10 shots he faced.

Nick Suzuki and Tyler Toffoli scored for Montreal. The Canadiens are 3-9-0.

UP NEXT:

Islanders: At Winnipeg on Saturday night.

Canadiens: Host Vegas on Saturday night.

Updated : 2021-11-05 12:10 GMT+08:00

