Nylander scores in OT, Leafs rally to beat Lightning 2-1

By Associated Press
2021/11/05 10:05
TORONTO (AP) — William Nylander scored on a power play at 3:43 of overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night.

John Tavares tied it for Toronto with 41.1 seconds left in regulation and goalie Jack Campbell off for an extra attacker. In overtime, Tavares was slashed on a breakaway by Lightning captain Victor Hedman, and Nylander scored his team-leading fifth goal of the season on a one-timer.

Campbell made 24 saves, and Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner each had two assists. Toronto improved to 6-4-1 with its fourth straight victory.

Patrick Maroon scored in the first period for two-time defending champion Tampa Bay, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 32 saves. The Lightning dropped to 5-3-2. They had won three in a row.

UP NEXT:

Lightning: At Ottawa on Saturday.

Maple Leafs: Host Boston on Saturday night.

Updated : 2021-11-05 11:54 GMT+08:00

