Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Marchessault scores twice, Golden Knights beat Senators 5-1

By Associated Press
2021/11/05 09:55
Marchessault scores twice, Golden Knights beat Senators 5-1

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored twice and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Ottawa Senators 5-1 on Thursday night to cap a busy day.

In the morning, Vegas acquired injured forward Jack Eichel in a trade with the Buffalo Sabres. Eichel will have artificial disk replacement surgery soon.

Mattias Janmark, Brett Howden and Alex Pietrangelo also scored for Vegas, and Robin Lehner made 38 saves against his former team.

Brady Tkachuk scored for Ottawa, and Filip Gustavsson stopped 35 shots.

Carrier opened the scoring at 4:31 of the second period. Carrier seemed to whiff a bit on his shot, throwing Gustavsson’s timing off.

Howden made it 2-0 on a tip-in with 8:39 left in the period, and Marchessault got his first of the night on a backhander with 7:35 left in the period. Tkachuk tipped in Artem Zub’s point shot with 4:10 to go in the middle period.

Pietrangelo made it 4-1 late in the third, and Marchessault added an empty-net goal.

UP NEXT:

Golden Knights: At Montreal on Saturday night.

Senators: Host Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Updated : 2021-11-05 11:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Taiwan will not mandate COVID vaccinations: CECC
Taiwan will not mandate COVID vaccinations: CECC
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
Taiwanese math teacher gives hardcore calculus lessons on Pornhub
Taiwanese math teacher gives hardcore calculus lessons on Pornhub
'Shocking truth' behind Taiwan's High-Heel Church revealed
'Shocking truth' behind Taiwan's High-Heel Church revealed
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14