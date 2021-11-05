Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Two Chinese military spotter planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

Taiwan tasked aircraft, issued radio warnings, deployed missile systems to track PLA planes

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/05 11:19
Chinese KJ-500 AEW&C aircraft. (MND photo)

Chinese KJ-500 AEW&C aircraft. (MND photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Chinese military turboprops flew into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Thursday (Nov. 4) during the day, marking the third intrusion this month.

A People’s Liberation Army (PLA) KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft and a Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane entered the southwestern corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent interceptor aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed missile systems to monitor the PLA planes.

So far this year, China has sent a total of 716 military aircraft into Taiwan’s identification zone. Since September of last year, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

Analysis of flight paths and timing of PLA’s military drills around the Taiwan Strait suggests the actions are meant to be a Chinese political statement reflecting the tensions between Washington and Beijing, according to Commonwealth Magazine.

According to MND data, Chinese aircraft were tracked in Taiwan’s ADIZ 20 times in October, 27 times in September, 14 times in August, 14 times in July, 10 times in June, 18 times in May, 22 times in April, 18 times in March, 17 times in February, and 27 times in January. Last year, they were observed 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October.
Two Chinese military spotter planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese Y-8 ASW. (MND photo)
Two Chinese military spotter planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Flight paths of Chinese planes on Nov. 4. (MND image)
Taiwan ADIZ
Taiwan MND

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
Chinese electronic warfare plane enters Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/11/03 09:17
Six Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Six Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/11/01 21:08
8 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
8 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/11/01 09:04
Two Chinese military spotter planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese military spotter planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/10/29 09:25
3 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
3 Chinese military planes intrude into Taiwan’s ADIZ
2021/10/28 09:25

Updated : 2021-11-05 11:53 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Taiwan will not mandate COVID vaccinations: CECC
Taiwan will not mandate COVID vaccinations: CECC
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
Taiwanese math teacher gives hardcore calculus lessons on Pornhub
Taiwanese math teacher gives hardcore calculus lessons on Pornhub
'Shocking truth' behind Taiwan's High-Heel Church revealed
'Shocking truth' behind Taiwan's High-Heel Church revealed
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14