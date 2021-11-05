Two Chinese military spotter planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Chinese military turboprops flew into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Thursday (Nov. 4) during the day, marking the third intrusion this month.

A People’s Liberation Army (PLA) KJ-500 airborne early warning and control aircraft and a Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane entered the southwestern corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent interceptor aircraft, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed missile systems to monitor the PLA planes.

So far this year, China has sent a total of 716 military aircraft into Taiwan’s identification zone. Since September of last year, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined “as an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”

Analysis of flight paths and timing of PLA’s military drills around the Taiwan Strait suggests the actions are meant to be a Chinese political statement reflecting the tensions between Washington and Beijing, according to Commonwealth Magazine.

According to MND data, Chinese aircraft were tracked in Taiwan’s ADIZ 20 times in October, 27 times in September, 14 times in August, 14 times in July, 10 times in June, 18 times in May, 22 times in April, 18 times in March, 17 times in February, and 27 times in January. Last year, they were observed 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October.



Chinese Y-8 ASW. (MND photo)



Flight paths of Chinese planes on Nov. 4. (MND image)