Asia WCup qualifiers: Neutral venues set for Iraq, China

By Associated Press
2021/11/05 09:49
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — The Asian Football Confederation said Friday that Iraq and China will play upcoming World Cup qualifying matches in Qatar and United Arab Emirates, respectively.

The AFC said Iraq, which will be looking to extend its two-match unbeaten run in Group A, will play scheduled home matches against Syria on Nov. 11 and South Korea on Nov. 16 at Thani Bin Jassim Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

It said China will play its Group B matches against Oman on Nov. 11 and and Australia on Nov. 16 at Sharjah Stadium in the U.A.E.

Updated : 2021-11-05 11:53 GMT+08:00

