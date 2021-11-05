Slovakian European Parliament member urges Taiwan to deepen Europe ties

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Slovakian politician Ivan Stefanec said currently the focus of Taiwan-Europe relations falls on building substantial partnership in various fields, as the European Parliament shows increasingly resolute support for Taiwan.

According to CNA, though the European Parliament had suggested changing the name of the “European Economic and Trade Office” in Taipei to “European Union Office in Taiwan,” Stefanec believes it is unlikely to happen in the near future. The EU’s economic and trade exchanges with China should not conflict with its warming relationship with Taiwan, said Stefanec.

In the past couple of years, Europe’s view of China has turned negative, and as Europe begins to see China as a threat, it also shifts its gaze to democratic Taiwan, per Stefanec’s analysis. Recent debates about Taiwan that took place at the European Parliament have seen growing support for Taiwan not only from central and eastern European members, but increasingly from western European members as well.

“The resolution in the support of Taiwan would be unimaginable a year or two ago,” Stefanec told CNA.

He said Taiwan’s friendship with central and eastern Europe partially stems from history, as central and eastern European countries know very well the pain of living under a “bully.” The transition of power in Slovakia last year, from a leftist and more pro-China administration to a center-right administration, made room for Taiwan’s diplomacy.

Stefanec has been a longtime supporter of Taiwan during his political career, and served as the chair of the Taiwan friendship group within the Slovak National Council. On Oct. 25 and 26, he met with the Taiwan Minister of Foreign Affair Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and Minister of Science and Technology Wu Tsung-Tsong (吳政忠) to discuss Taiwan and Slovakia’s projects to co-develop the two countries’ semiconductor and automotive industries.



Stefanec poses for a photo with Minister of Science and Technology Wu Tsung-Tsong. (Facebook, Ivan Stefanec photo)