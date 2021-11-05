Alexa
Migrant workers only get 1 month window to enter Taiwan from Nov.-Dec.

Taiwan will open borders to migrant workers until Dec. 14, when doors will be shut again

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/11/05 10:33
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan will only provide a one-month window to allow migrant workers from select countries with enough "points" to enter the country, before shutting down the border again to make room for Taiwanese returning home for the Lunar New Year holiday.

On Wednesday (Nov. 3), Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that the center had approved a Ministry of Labor (MOL) proposal that enables migrant workers to enter the country, with immediate effect. On Thursday (Nov. 4), Ministry of Labor (MOL) Workforce Development Agency Director-General Tsai Meng-liang (蔡孟良) explained that approval has not yet been granted for any countries to send their workers to Taiwan.

Indonesians likely first migrant workers allowed entry

Tsai said that the ministry expects to first conduct talks with Indonesia next week. He said Indonesia is "particularly active" in working closely with Taiwan meeting its epidemic prevention requirements.

Therefore, "there is a good chance" that Taiwan will open up its borders to Indonesian workers first, said Tsai. As for Indonesia's “zero placement fee policy," Tsai said that it would be decoupled from the current reopening of entry because many workers who would be entering in the first wave were originally recruited under the old policy before Taiwan banned entry to Indonesian workers late last year.

Point-based system

According to Tsai, the MOL will allow migrant workers entry in accordance with a point-based system. Under the new scheme, points will be allotted based on a migrant worker's vaccination status, the COVID situation in their country, and the epidemic prevention plan of their prospective employer.

The more points a foreign worker receives, the greater their priority for entry. Tsai said that negotiations are underway with other countries, but at present, Indonesia "seems to be very well prepared and its case numbers are the lowest," indicating a higher point score for Indonesian workers.

Tiny window from mid-November to mid-December

The Mainland Affairs Council and Overseas Community Affairs Council estimate that 40,000 people will be returning to Taiwan during the Lunar New Year holiday, which runs from Jan. 29 to Feb. 6. Chen on Wednesday frankly stated that this figure could be underestimated and that there will only be 26,800 epidemic prevention hotel rooms and 1,500 rooms in quarantine centers available, with the center aiming to increase the former by 3,400 rooms and the latter to a total of 3,500.

When asked by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Lai Hui-yuan (賴惠員) if this massive influx of returnees would affect migrant workers arriving at the same time, Chen said the CECC has already recommended to the MOL that the entry of migrant workers be restricted from Dec. 14 to Feb. 14 or that the ban be reimposed. On Thursday, Minister of Labor Hsu Ming-chun (許銘春) stated that foreign workers will be allowed to enter the country at some point between mid-to-late November, but confirmed that restrictions on the entry of migrant workers would be reimposed from Dec. 14 to Feb. 14.

Due to a serious surge of COVID cases in Indonesia last year, the entry of migrant workers from the country was halted on Dec. 4, 2020. After a spike both in local cases and the continued global pandemic, entry by all migrant workers was suspended on May 19 of this year.
