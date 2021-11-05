Alexa
Cross-Chain Scaling Solution BTTC is compatible with BSC

By TRON, Media OutReach
2021/11/05 09:00

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 5 November 2021 - On November 4, TRON made an announcement on Twitter, cross-chain scaling solution BitTorrent Chain (BTTC) has been compatible with one of the mainstream public chains Binance Smart Chain (BSC), which means global users can directly transfer mainstream assets between TRON and BSC in a decentralized approach without any restrictions through BTTC.


According to our sources, BTTC is co-developed by the core teams of BitTorrent and TRON, and is the first heterogeneous cross-chain interoperability protocol in the industry. It features a PoS consensus mechanism and multi-node validation, and supports off-chain matching and smart contract extension through sidechains. These have endowed BTTC with core competencies such as a heterogeneous cross-chain structure, fast and cost-effective transfers, and asset security.


BSC is a community-driven, decentralized and open source public infrastructure platform. With over 1000 dApps building on top of it, BSC bolsters a community of 100M DeFi users.


The integration of BSC into BTTC will facilitate the circulation and exchange of cross-chain assets. The integration of more mainstream public chains like BSC into BTTC will knock down barriers standing in the way of information and asset exchange, enable smooth exchange of data and value, and further mitigate the island effect among different chains.


In his open letter to the community, TRON founder Justin Sun says, The BitTorrent Chain (BTTC) provides a scaling solution for mainstream blockchains around the world，and more importantly, enable heterogeneous cross-chain communication that is decentralized and free of trust, ushering in a new era of "connecting all chains''. It is safe to say that the launch of BTTC marks TRON's first stride towards an era where all chains are connected.


According to public data, the recent achievements of TRON's ecosystem are impressive. The number of its public-chain users has exceeded 58 million, pushing the number of total transactions beyond 2.5 billion, and its total value locked (TVL) has also surged past $11.5 billion. In addition to the public chain, TRON is also a leading player in other races such as DApps, DeFi, GameFi, and NFT, and boasts the largest circulating supply of stablecoins across the globe.

