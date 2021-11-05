Reider, sprinter De Grasse's coach, facing investigation

TORONTO (AP) — Rana Reider, the coach of Olympic 200-meter champion Andre De Grasse of Canada, is facing an investigation for alleged sexual misconduct.

The U.S. Center for SafeSport has begun investigating the 51-year-old, Florida-based track coach, Reider’s lawyer, Ryan Stevens, said in a statement to The Canadian Press.

“We have received no evidence whatsoever about the claims,” Stevens said in the statement. “The SafeSport Code defines ‘sexual misconduct’ broadly.”

Stevens added that his client has not received a notice of allegations.

De Grasse won three medals — also earning bronze in the 100 and 400 relay — at the Tokyo Games last summer to become Canada’s most decorated male Olympian with six.

De Grasse and his partner, Nia Ali, the women’s world 100 hurdles champion from the U.S., left Phoenix to train with Reider in Jacksonville, Florida, in December 2018.

Athletics Canada said in a statement that it is suspending “any payments to Mr. Reider for his work with Canadian athletes pending the outcome of said investigation.”

Reider’s Tumbleweed Track Club also features top British sprinter Adam Gemili and American Trayvon Bromell.