Reece Group Taps Infor to Accelerate Growth

Australia’s leading plumbing and bathroom supplies business chooses Infor Warehouse Management Systems solution to optimise operations and enable further expansion

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach - 5 November 2021 - Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that Reece Group, Australia's leading plumbing and bathroom supplies business, has chosen Infor Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) multi-tenant SaaS to further optimise its operations and grow its business internationally.













Reece Group chose Infor WMS MT SaaS to enable quicker system rollout at new sites, improve operations, labour efficiency and speed up turn-around times while managing demand peaks and volumes.

Reece Group Chief Supply Chain Officer Marius Vermeulen said: "The ability to manage distribution centre activities more holistically, improving time, labour and cost efficiency, is vital for its growth plans, both domestically and overseas."

"Reece Group currently supplies over 650 locations in Australia and New Zealand. We are designing our supply chain of the future with trusted partners and scalable technologies to ensure sustainable and efficient growth. A partner for over 20 years, Infor WMS fits the bill: it's easy to configure and use, and offers a next-generation solution to drive the future of our business and keep us one step ahead of our customers' needs."

Infor WMS is an advanced warehouse management system that delivers much higher speed and accuracy. With embedded labour management and 3D visual analysis to reduce complexity, it provides unprecedented visibility into inventory, orders, equipment, and people to empower organisations to enrich service levels and increase product velocity.





Our business has grown over the last 100 years, and we are immensely proud of the supply chain network that has supported our growth throughout this time. Our people and customers are at the heart of what we do and our systems architecture is vital to ensure we're setting our business up for the future and freeing up our teams to focus on improvement initiatives utilising the new SaaS WMS.

According to Grand View Research, the global warehouse management systems market is anticipated to reach US$8.1 billion by 2028, with a growing transition towards cloud-based management systems. Cloud-based WMS allows organisations to offload time-consuming tasks such as maintenance, infrastructure upgrades and maintenance which have to be carried out on on-premise software.

"Cloud-based solutions are transforming the operations of businesses of all sizes. It's a much more efficient and scalable way to manage and optimise operations, especially at a time when we're seeing logistics systems under unprecedented pressure. The benefits of Infor's cloud-based warehouse management system which offers complete transparency as well as enabling end-to-end tracking are second to none," said Jarrod Kinchington, managing director, Infor Australia & New Zealand. "Infor WMS is central to helping businesses holistically manage distribution centres with the right tools to deliver exceptional operational capabilities."

In July, Gartner positioned Infor as a Leader, for the third consecutive time, in its 2021 Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems. Infor was positioned in the Leaders quadrant for its ability to execute and its completeness of vision.

Download a complimentary copy of the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems: https://www.infor.com/en-au/resources/gartner-magic-quadrant-for-warehouse-management-systems [i]

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. Providing mission-critical enterprise applications to 65,000 customers in more than 175 countries, Infor software is designed to deliver more value and less risk, with more sustainable operational advantages. We empower our 17,000 employees to leverage their deep industry expertise and use data-driven insights to create, learn and adapt quickly to solve emerging business and industry challenges. Infor is committed to providing our customers with modern tools to transform their business and accelerate their own path to innovation. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

About Reece Group

Reece Australia Pty Ltd (Reece) is Australia's largest plumbing and bathroom supplies business, as well as eight others in allied industries. Reece's plumbing and bathroom products are sourced both locally and internationally which can be found in over 600 locations across Australia and New Zealand. Reece continues to expand into fresh areas, developing new technologies and systems and pioneering innovative plumbing and bathroom products. To learn more, please visit www.reece.com.au.

