Lyon, Frankfurt reach Europa League knockout rounds

By Associated Press
2021/11/05 04:32
Lyon's Karl Toko Ekambi celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Europa League Group A match between Lyon and Sparta Prague at the Gr...
Lyon's Islam Slimani heads the ball and scores his side's second goal during the Europa League Group A match between Lyon and Sparta Prague at the Gro...
West Ham's Craig Dawson, center, reacts during a group H Europa League soccer match between Genk and West Ham at KRC Genk Arena in Genk, Belgium, Thur...
West Ham's Said Benrahma celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during a group H Europa League soccer match between Genk and West Ham at the KR...
Napoli's Dries Mertens celebrates after scoring his side's second goal from the penalty spot during the Europa League Group C soccer match between Leg...
Legia's Mateusz Wieteska, left, brings down Napoli's Andrea Petagna in the penalty area during the Europa League Group C soccer match between Legia Wa...

LONDON (AP) — Lyon and Eintracht Frankfurt became the first teams to advance to the knockout rounds of the Europa League after both earned victories Thursday.

Lyon scored three second-half goals, including two by Islam Slimani, to beat Sparta Prague 3-0 for a fourth straight win in Group A, while Frankfurt defeated Olympiakos 2-1 in Group D.

A late own-goal prevented David Moyes from marking his 1,000th career match as a manager with a victory as West Ham was held to a 2-2 draw by Genk.

It ended West Ham's perfect record in Group H but kept Moyes' team on course for a spot in the knockout rounds.

Said Benrahma had scored twice as West Ham came from behind to lead 2-1 in in Belgium but substitute Tomas Soucek inadvertently headed a late cross inside the near post to leave the Hammers with just a point.

Napoli boosted its chances of advancing by beating Legia Warsaw 4-1 away, leapfrogging the Polish team in a tough Group C, where Leicester was playing Spartak Moscow later.

In the Europa Conference League, Antonio Conte was making his debut as Tottenham manager as the London team hosted Vitesse, while Jose Mourinho's Roma was hosting Bodø/Glimt hoping to avenge a 6-0 loss to the Norwegian team in the previous round.

Updated : 2021-11-05 07:19 GMT+08:00

