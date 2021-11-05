Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Dwayne Bravo says he will retire after T20 World Cup

By Associated Press
2021/11/05 04:09
West Indies' Dwayne Bravo reacts after a Sri Lankan batsman scored four runs during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka and West In...
Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka takes a run as West Indies' Dwayne Bravo follows the ball during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka an...
West Indies' Dwayne Bravo is dismissed during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Thursday, Nov....
West Indies' Dwayne Bravo collides with Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in A...

West Indies' Dwayne Bravo reacts after a Sri Lankan batsman scored four runs during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka and West In...

Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka takes a run as West Indies' Dwayne Bravo follows the ball during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka an...

West Indies' Dwayne Bravo is dismissed during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Thursday, Nov....

West Indies' Dwayne Bravo collides with Sri Lanka's Pathum Nissanka during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka and West Indies in A...

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Allrounder Dwayne Bravo announced Thursday he will retire from internationals after West Indies plays its last T20 World Cup game against Australia this weekend weekend.

Defending champion West Indies was eliminate from semifinal contention after losing to Sri Lanka.

“I think the time has come,” the 38-year-old Bravo told ICC’s post-match show on Facebook. “I’ve had a very good career … had some ups and downs, but as I look back at it, I’m very grateful to represent the region and the Caribbean people for so long.”

Bravo played in 90 T20s for the West Indies since making his debut against New Zealand at Auckland in 2006. He scored 1,245 runs at an average of 22.23 and a strike rate of 115.38.

He also picked up 78 wickets with his medium fast bowling and was effective with his variations in the death overs. Bravo was part of the West Indies teams that won the T20 World Cup in 2012 and 2016.

Bravo had a below par tournament in the United Arab Emirates, scoring just 16 runs in four group games and picked up only two wickets.

“It wasn’t the World Cup we expected, it wasn’t the World Cup we wanted as players,” Bravo said. “We shouldn’t feel sorry for ourselves, it was a tough competition, we should keep our heads high.”

West Indies only beat Bangladesh and lost to England, South Africa and Sri Lanka in four group games.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-11-05 05:51 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
32 countries to remove China from preferential tariff treatment on Dec. 1
Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
Taiwan approves entry of migrant workers
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Taiwan drops all countries from high-risk list
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Tennis star accuses China's former vice premier of sexual coercion
Taiwan will not mandate COVID vaccinations: CECC
Taiwan will not mandate COVID vaccinations: CECC
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Taiwan could see earliest cold air mass in 40 years next week
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
Chiu denies that Taiwan would suffer 240,000 casualties in 1st wave of China invasion
Taiwanese math teacher gives hardcore calculus lessons on Pornhub
Taiwanese math teacher gives hardcore calculus lessons on Pornhub
'Shocking truth' behind Taiwan's High-Heel Church revealed
'Shocking truth' behind Taiwan's High-Heel Church revealed
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14
Taiwan to lower hotel quarantine to 10 days starting Dec. 14