Qualcomm, Electronic Arts rise; Moderna, Roku fall

By Associated Press
2021/11/05 04:17
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Qualcomm Inc., up $17.63 to $156.11.

The chipmaker gave investors an encouraging profit forecast after reporting strong fourth-quarter financial results.

Booking Holdings Inc., up $1.68 to $2,437.01.

The online reservations site beat Wall Street's third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Roku Inc., down $24.27 to $289.39.

The video streaming company gave investors a weak sales forecast and warned that supply chain problems will likely continue into 2022.

Electronic Arts Inc., up $2.98 to $142.48.

The maker of The Sims and other video games raised its sales forecast for the year.

Qorvo Inc., down $23.66 to $154.46.

The chipmaker gave investors a weak sales forecast for the current quarter.

Albemarle Corp., up $10.71 to $272.66.

The specialty chemicals company beat analysts' third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Moderna Inc., down $61.90 to $284.02.

The drug developer cut its forecast for the number of COVID-19 vaccine deliveries it expects to make this year.

Parker-Hannifin Corp., up $21.56 to $325.64.

The maker of industrial motion and control components handily beat Wall Street's fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts.

Updated : 2021-11-05 05:51 GMT+08:00

