No. 14 Baylor goes for 4th win in row; TCU plays without GP

No. 14 Baylor (7-1, 4-1 Big 12, No. 12 CFP) at TCU (3-5, 1-4), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EDT (Fox).

Line: Baylor by 6 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: TCU leads 56-53-7.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Baylor goes for its second four-game winning streak this season, and tries to stay in position to make a run for a spot in the Big 12 championship game. TCU has lost five of its last six games, including the last three by at least 12 points. The Horned Frogs take the field without Gary Patterson for the first time since 1997. Patterson was first TCU's defensive coordinator for three seasons (1998-2000), but won't complete his 21st season as head coach. Patterson and the school mutually agreed Sunday to immediately part ways. Interim head coach Jerry Kill was Minnesota's head coach from 2011-15.

KEY MATCHUP

Two of the Big 12's top rushing teams, and the only ones with two players each in the top 10. Baylor averages a league-best 237.4 yards rushing per game, while TCU is third at 208.8. Bears RB Abram Smith is third in the Big 12 with 116.3 yards rushing per game and 11 TDs, while do-everything Bears back Trestan Ebner is ninth at 70.3. TCU's Zach Evans is fourth at 108 yards rushing per game game, with Kendre Miller 10th at 64.1 and six TDs.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Baylor: Jalen Pitre, who plays a hybrid LB/DB position, is the only FBS player with multiple interceptions, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries. He is second on the team with 44 tackles.

TCU: Junior linebacker Dee Winters has a team-leading 52 tackles. The former prep receiver's 145 career tackles are the most on the team.

FACTS & FIGURES

Baylor has committed only one penalty over its last two games. ... This is the 117th meeting in a series that dates to 1899, and is the most-played series for both schools. ... Ebner is set to play his 56th career game for Baylor. That is one short of the school record held by Chris Platt (2015-19). ... TCU is running the ball on 60.8% of its plays, the highest percentage since 64.4% during its undefeated 13-0 season in 2010.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25