Flament debuts for France against much-changed Argentina

PARIS (AP) — France coach Fabien Galthie on Thursday handed a test debut to lock Thibaud Flament for Saturday's home encounter against Argentina.

The 24-year-old Flament earns his reward after strong performances for Toulouse and partners burly Paul Willemse in the second row.

Standout scrumhalf Antoine Dupont captains the side in the absence of Charles Ollivon and starts alongside Matthieu Jalibert at halves.

Scrumhalf Maxime Lucu could make his test debut after being named among the reserves.

Argentina coach Mario Ledesma made eight changes from the side which lost 32-17 to Australia in the last match of a disappointing Rugby Championship campaign.

Captain Julian Montoya, the Pumas captain, and penalty kicker Emiliano Boffelli were among the seven to keep their spots.

Ledesma left Stade Francais flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez on the bench as he nurses a sore shoulder and chose Santiago Carreras instead.

He is joined at halves by Tomas Cubelli, who missed the Rugby Championship with a hand injury.

Prop Thomas Gallo and left winger Mateo Carreras — who is Santiago’s brother — start their first tests.

Lineups:

France: Melvyn Jaminet, Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Romain Ntamack, Gabin Villiere, Matthieu Jalibert, Antoine Dupont (captain); Anthony Jelonch, Cameron Woki, Francois Cros, Paul Willemse, Thibaud Flament, Mohamed Haouas, Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille. Reserves: Peato Mauvaka, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Demba Bamba, Romain Taofifenua, Gregory Alldritt, Sekou Macalou, Maxime Lucu, Jonathan Danty.

Argentina: Emiliano Boffelli, Bautista Delguy, Matias Moroni, Jeronimo de la Fuente, Mateo Carreras, Santiago Carreras, Tomas Cubelli; Facundo Isa, Marcos Kremer, Pablo Matera; Tomas Lavanini, Guido Petti; Francisco Gomez Kodela, Julian Montoya (captain), Thomas Gallo. Reserves: Facundo Bosch, Rodrigo Martinez, Santiago Medrano, Lucas Paulos, Juan Martin Gonzalez, Gonzalo Bertranou, Nicolas Sanchez, Lucio Cinti.

