Wales flanker Jenkins making remarkable comeback

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Ellis Jenkins passing a fitness test for Wales for the first time in three years couldn't be more timely.

Jenkins was practically rushed into the side to face world champion South Africa on Saturday at Principality Stadium with Wales depleted of back-rowers and leadership.

The latest departures from the team camp of flanker Ross Moriarty and captain Alun Wyn Jones caused by serious shoulder injuries in the 54-16 thrashing from New Zealand last weekend suddenly shot up Jenkins' stock.

Coach Wayne Pivac expects Jones to miss the Six Nations, too, and is counting on seniors in the team to fill his considerable void.

"People take Alun Wyn Jones for granted because he's always been there. That leadership is really important,” Pivac said on Thursday.

"Now it's on others to step up. The Adam Beards of the world, and Ellis Jenkins brings leadership with him.”

That Jenkins is even mentioned is remarkable. He was Wales co-captain in mid-2018 and giving a man-of-the-match performance in a win over South Africa that November until, in the last minute, he was cleaned off a ruck and tore up his right knee.

Three surgeries and a lot of doubt later, he was back playing in February this year. A lingering rib injury prevented him from a 12th cap against the All Blacks last weekend.

"He's worked really hard to get to where he is,” Pivac said.

"(Blindside flanker is) probably not the position that he would prefer to play in or that we want him in, really, but it's just a sign of where we're at with injuries to Dan Lydiate, Josh Navidi and Ross Moriarty.

"It's a big challenge for him but I'm sure he's going to enjoy the occasion.”

He's one of six changes in the side. Available England-based backs, flyhalf Dan Biggar, midfielder Nick Tompkins and winger Louis Rees-Zammit, were plugged in but Liam Williams made only the reserves.

Williams is coming back from an appendectomy and hasn't played since August in the last British and Irish Lions test against the Springboks. Retained fullback Johnny McNicholl, however, was one of Wales' better performers against the All Blacks.

Lions prop Wyn Jones was moved aside for loosehead Rhys Carre, and Will Rowlands was in for captain Jones.

The reserves included two newcomers, Ulster hooker Bradley Roberts and Scarlets tighthead prop WillGriff John.

South Africa-born Roberts, eligible for Wales through his paternal grandmother, was called into the squad only last week, and John was named to play in the 2020 Six Nations match against Scotland but it was postponed because of the coronavirus and he missed reselection.

Center Jonathan Davies has taken over the captaincy.

"There's a lot of experience gone from the pack now and with what's coming in terms of the South African pack, with their experience, it's going to be a massive challenge for our boys and it'll be interesting to see who steps up,” coach Wayne Pivac said.

"Field position in this game is going to be massive, with the scrum that's coming and lineout drive, so we have to make sure we're smart in how we play the game.”

___

Wales: Johnny McNicholl, Louis-Rees-Zammit, Jonathan Davies (captain), Nick Tompkins, Josh Adams, Dan Biggar, Tomos Williams; Aaron Wainwright, Taine Basham, Ellis Jenkins, Adam Beard, Will Rowlands, Tomas Francis, Ryan Elias, Rhys Carre. Reserves: Bradley Roberts, Wyn Jones, WillGriff John, Ben Carter, Seb Davies, Gareth Davies, Gareth Anscombe, Liam Williams.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports