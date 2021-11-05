Captain Sexton playing 100th Ireland test against Japan

DUBLIN (AP) — Captain Jonathan Sexton will make his 100th appearance for Ireland against Japan at Lansdowne Road on Saturday.

Sexton made his debut in 2009, became the team's leading flyhalf in 2011, and took over the captaincy last year.

He will lead a strong side just four months after they outlasted Japan 39-31, five tries to four, on the same turf.

Lock Tadhg Beirne is the only non-Leinster player in the pack. Andrew Porter is at loosehead prop after switching from tighthead this season. Regular tighthead Tadhg Furlong plays his 50th test.

"To see Ports and Tadhg on the field together at the same time is something that I'm sure we're all looking forward to,” coach Andy Farrell said.

"(Porter) has been more than open to the idea (of loosehead) and he has had a full summer to get stuck into it. He is very comfortable with the fact that we know he is a top-class tighthead as well but he has taken to the loosehead side of things and we’re all excited to see how he goes.”

Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose reunite in midfield for the first time in more than a year with Robbie Henshaw nursing a foot injury.

An impressive bench featuring British and Irish Lions Cian Healy, Iain Henderson, Peter O'Mahony, Conor Murray and Keith Earls also has uncapped Leinster hooker Dan Sheehan.

Japan made only three changes after pushing Australia to the end in Oita two weekends ago and losing 32-23.

France-based Kotaro Matsushima has been parachuted in at fullback, and flyhalf Yu Tamura has been promoted from the reserves to start. Dylan Riley, who made his debut off the bench against Australia, is on the right wing.

Ben Gunter, who made a starting debut in the same match, stays on the flank in an unchanged pack.

"The Irish have a very experienced forward pack and they're going to look to target our set-piece,” Japan coach Jamie Joseph said.

"When we've been successful in the past, we've done well with our set-piece, so this will be crucial on Saturday. If we can create enough opportunities when we have the ball, then we've got some very exciting backs that can create and score tries.

"We're expecting the Irish to target us with a lot of contestable kicks, so we've selected a back three that we feel are best placed to handle that.”

___

Lineups:

Ireland: Hugo Keenan, Andrew Conway, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe, Jonathan Sexton (captain), Jamison Gibson Park; Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris, James Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Tadhg Furlong, Ronan Kelleher, Andrew Porter. Reserves: Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Iain Henderson, Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Keith Earls.

Japan: Kotaro Matsushima, Dylan Riley, Timothy Lafaele, Ryoto Nakamura, Siosaia Fifita, Yu Tamura, Yutaka Nagare; Kazuki Himeno, Pieter Labuschagne (captain), Ben Gunter, James Moore, Jack Cornelsen, Jiwon Gu, Atsushi Sakate, Keita Inagaki. Reserves: Yusuke Niwai, Craig Millar, Asaeli Ai Valu, Yoshitaka Tokunaga, Tevita Tatafu, Naoto Saito, Rikiya Matsuda, Ryohei Yamanaka.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports