Giants limit access after false positive COVID-19 tests

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) fumbles as he is sacked for a 6-yard loss by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) during the... New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) fumbles as he is sacked for a 6-yard loss by Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 20-17. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

New York Giants' Evan Engram (88) is congratulated by Collin Johnson (15) after scoring during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 1,... New York Giants' Evan Engram (88) is congratulated by Collin Johnson (15) after scoring during the second half of an NFL football game Monday, Nov. 1, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge, right, and offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, left, react during the first half of an NFL football game agains... New York Giants head coach Joe Judge, right, and offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, left, react during the first half of an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have limited access to their facility on Thursday after the laboratory handling their COVID-19 testing had an unusually high number of false positive tests.

The Giants canceled in-facility morning meetings for players and closed their office to non-football staff, the team said in a statement.

All meetings were conducted virtually. Unless their test results were being assessed under COVID-19 protocols, players were to return to the facility for practice on Thursday afternoon.

The Giants said Bio-Reference Laboratories, which handles their testing, is experiencing an unusually high number of false positives using the Rapid Mesa Test. With one exception, the team said, all the positive Mesa test results over the past two days have come back negative through PCR testing.

PCR is a molecular test that detects genetic material of the virus using a lab technique called polymerase chain reaction.

The laboratory is working with experts to determine the source of the problem, the team said.

The NFL and the laboratory are monitoring the situation, the team said, adding it is temporarily halting the use of the Rapid Mesa Test and administering PCR tests only.

The Giants went on alert Tuesday when 13 members of the organization tested positive after the team returned from a Monday night game against the Chiefs in Kansas City. The people who tested positive were retested and running back coach Burton Burns was the only one who had a second positive test.

On Wednesday, the organization retested coaches, players, staff and front-office personnel, delaying practice more than 30 minutes.

Injured star running back Saquon Barkley, safety Xavier McKinney and left guard Matt Skura tested positive and were placed in the COVID-19 protocol and missed practice for Sunday's game.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL