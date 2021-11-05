Unity Day: Putin proclaims Crimea forever a part of Russia

Police officers wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus detain a protestor during an unsanctioned action to mark National Unity ... Police officers wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus detain a protestor during an unsanctioned action to mark National Unity Day in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. The Moscow authorities banned their traditional "Russian March" in Moscow celebrating People's Unity Day due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Police officers wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus stand inside a police van during an unsanctioned action to mark National... Police officers wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus stand inside a police van during an unsanctioned action to mark National Unity Day in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. The Moscow authorities banned their traditional "Russian March" in Moscow celebrating People's Unity Day due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Police officer searches a detained man in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. The Moscow authorities banned their traditional "Russian March" in M... Police officer searches a detained man in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. The Moscow authorities banned their traditional "Russian March" in Moscow celebrating People's Unity Day due to the coronavirus epidemic. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Police officers wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus detain a protestor during an unsanctioned action to mark National Unity ... Police officers wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus detain a protestor during an unsanctioned action to mark National Unity Day in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. The Moscow authorities banned their traditional "Russian March" in Moscow celebrating People's Unity Day due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a flower-laying ceremony at the memorial complex dedicated to the end of the Russian Civil War, on the occasi... Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a flower-laying ceremony at the memorial complex dedicated to the end of the Russian Civil War, on the occasion of Unity Day, in Sevastopol, Crimea, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Mikhail Metzel)

Seen from a police van police officers wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus patrol a Pushkin square in Moscow, Russia, Thursd... Seen from a police van police officers wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus patrol a Pushkin square in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. The Moscow authorities banned their traditional "Russian March" in Moscow celebrating People's Unity Day due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech at the memorial complex dedicated to the end of the Russian Civil War during marking Unity Day in... Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech at the memorial complex dedicated to the end of the Russian Civil War during marking Unity Day in Sevastopol, Crimea, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Mikhail Metzel)

Police officers wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus patrol a metro (subway) station in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Nov. 4, 202... Police officers wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus patrol a metro (subway) station in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. The Moscow authorities banned their traditional "Russian March" in Moscow celebrating People's Unity Day due to the COVID-19 pandemic. AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech at the memorial complex dedicated to the end of the Russian Civil War during marking Unity Day in... Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his speech at the memorial complex dedicated to the end of the Russian Civil War during marking Unity Day in Sevastopol, Crimea, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Mikhail Metzel)

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin marked the national Unity Day holiday with a trip to Crimea, declaring the region will always be a part of Russia.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 in the wake of the overthrow of Ukraine’s Kremlin-friendly president, a move that Western countries regard as illegitimate.

Putin exalted the annexation while visiting the city that is the home port for Russia’s Black Sea fleet on Thursday.

“Our country has regained its historical unity. This living and unbreakable bond can be especially keenly felt, of course, here, in Sevastopol, in Crimea," he said. "They are with Russia forever now, as that is the sovereign, free and unbending will of the people, of all our people.”

Unity Day marks the expulsion in 1612 of Polish-Lithuanian forces that occupied Moscow; the holiday was started in 2005, replacing the Soviet-era commemoration on that date of the Bolshevik Revolution.

The day also became an occasion for anti-immigrant marches by nationalists, but Moscow authorities banned the event from taking place in the Russian capital this year.

About 20 people were detained as they tried to gather in a Moscow subway station for a nationalist demonstration, according to OVD-Info, a group that monitors political demonstrations and arrests.