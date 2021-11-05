Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.
All times are Eastern.
TUESDAY, Nov. 9
WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases the Producer Price Index for October, 8:30 a.m.
DoorDash Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 10
WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Labor Department releases Consumer Price Index for October, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.; Treasury releases federal budget for October, 2 p.m.
Beyond Meat Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.
Walt Disney Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market closes.
THURSDAY, Nov. 11
Veterans Day-U.S. bond market closed
FRIDAY, Nov. 12
WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases job openings and labor turnover survey for September, 10 a.m.