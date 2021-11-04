England has Farrell at 10 and recalls Tuilagi for Tonga

LONDON (AP) — England's plan to start Marcus Smith and Owen Farrell in a playmaking axis against Tonga on Saturday at Twickenham has been delayed by Smith's unspecified leg injury.

Coach Eddie Jones wanted to pick Smith at flyhalf but his limited training forced him to settle for a bench role.

Instead, Farrell will be the flyhalf in his 100th cap, including tests for the British and Irish Lions, with the reassuring presence outside him of Manu Tuilagi for the first time in 18 months.

Jones said Smith will still play against Tonga at some point.

“He just did some light training today (Thursday) and we anticipate he's going to be able to train fully tomorrow,” Jones said. "Therefore, we decided to start with Owen, and Marcus will finish for us.”

Two other backs who debuted in the July romps against the United States and Canada, Freddie Steward and Adam Radwan, are starting. Steward has overcome his own leg problem to feature at fullback while Radwan, regarded as the fastest player in English rugby, was on the right wing after a hat trick in his only previous test.

Ellis Genge was preferred to Joe Marler at loosehead prop and Tom Curry was at No. 8 ahead of Alex Dombrandt, who was in the reserves.

Curry made four starts at No. 8 in the 2020 Six Nations and never fully convinced in the position as England searched for an alternative to the injured Billy Vunipola, who was fit now but out of favor.

“This gives Tom the chance to mix his game between running and linking and his defensive work. He’s got the ability to do that,” Jones said. "There are two players in the world similar in that aspect — him and Ardie Savea. They're both natural sevens but have got the capacity to be outstanding eights.”

England: Freddie Steward, Adam Radwan, Henry Slade, Manu Tuilagi, Jonny May, Owen Farrell (captain), Ben Youngs; Tom Curry, Sam Underhill, Courtney Lawes, Jonny Hill, Maro Itoje, Kyle Sinckler, Jamie George, Ellis Genge. Reserves: Jamie Blamire, Joe Marler, Will Stuart, Charlie Ewels, Alex Dombrandt, Alex Mitchell, Marcus Smith, George Furbank.

